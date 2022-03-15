Will Smith says “there’s never been infidelity” in Jada Pinkett-Smith marriage

The actor confused fans after he denied there's been infidelity in his marriage to Jada Pinkett-Smith – even when asked about her "entanglement".

Will Smith denied any ambiguity about infidelity in his 25-year marriage to his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith.

On Sunday (Mar 13) the 53-year-old actor appeared on CBS Sunday Morning with Gayle King for a in-depth conversation about his amazing career and complicated personal life.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith got married on 31st December 1997. Picture: Getty

When King asked, “How do you handle all the chatter about your marriage?” Smith replied, “I have decided that chatter about my life can be of a benefit to people.”

However, when asked about his wife’s admitted “entanglement” with R&B singer August Alsina, Smith was not so quick to answer.

King said: “You both have talked very candidly—it’s a very famous story—infidelity in the marriage and how you navigated that that time …”

Will swiftly replied “There’s never been infidelity in our marriage". King indirectly asked Smith to elaborate, asking: “Never been infidelity in the marriage?”

Jada Pinkett-Smith confirmed that she and Alsina had a relationship when she and Smith were "going through a difficult time" and broke up during their marriage. Picture: Instagram

“Never,” the father of three added, further going onto explain “Jada and I talk about everything. And we have never surprised one another with anything, ever.”

After clips of the interview made it's way onto the internet, many fans were left confused. Fans recalled that in the past, Smith admitted that he was not aware of the the May-December romance between his wife and the 'No Love' singer.

August Alsina and Jada Pinkett-Smith went public with their relationship as they attended the 2017 BET awards together. Picture: Getty

The couple have long-standing rumours that they have had an open marriage.

The pair who share two biological children; Jaden, 23, and Willow, 21, gave fans more insight into their relationship dynamic on Jada’s Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk in July 2020.

During his chat with King, Smith admitted as a child he kind of lived in his “imagination.”

Smith also discussed contemplating suicide at the age of 13 after his parents separated because he believed “it was somehow my fault that my family was falling apart.”

The actor admitted: “My suffering helped me to become who I am.”

Watch Will Smith’s full interview with Gayle King on CBS Sunday Morning below.