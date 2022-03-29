Chris Rock "didn’t know" Jada Pinkett-Smith has alopecia

The comedian, who presented at the 2022 Oscars reportedly "didn't know" Jada Pinkett-Smith suffers from alopecia when he made a joke about her bald head.

On Sunday night (Mar 27) a shocking moment saw Will Smith, 53, slap comedian Chris Rock, 57, for poking fun at his wife.

Chris Rock (L) got slapped by Will Smith (R) after he made a joke about the actor's wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith. Picture: Getty

According to TMZ, a source told the publication “[He] doesn’t have a mean bone in his body" referring to Rock.

“Jada, I love you, ‘G.I. Jane 2,’ can’t wait to see it,” Rock had joked onstage as he prepared to present Best Documentary.

While Smith, 53, laughed off the remark at first, he then saw Pinkett Smith’s reaction which caused him to become enraged and stormed the stage to hit Rock in defence of his spouse.

Once Smith walked back to his front row seat, he repeatedly shouted: “Keep my wife’s name out of your f**king mouth!” at Rock.

Will Smith (R) and Jada Pinkett-Smith (L) pose together at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party after Will wins his first ever Oscar. Picture: Getty

Rock calmly responded, “That was the greatest night in the history of television” — and agreed he would not mention Pinkett Smith, 50, again.

Pinkett Smith, who debuted her shaved head in July 2021, revealed that she suffers from alopecia and has been openabout her struggle with hair loss.

In an Instagram video Jada shared a few months ago, “Now at this point I can only laugh" while pointing out a bald patch on her head.

She continued: “Y’all know I’ve been struggling with alopecia. Look at this line right here … it just showed up like that. And this is going to be a little bit more difficult for me to hide, so I thought I’d just share it so y’all not asking any questions.”

Jada Pinkett-Smith first opened up about her experience with alopecia in an 2018 episode of Red Table Talk. Picture: Instagram

On Sunday, the Academy said that it “does not condone violence of any form” following the incident.

The organisation stated that it “condemns” Smith’s actions and revealed that a “formal review” has been launched on Monday.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Smith may face having his Academy membership suspended, which some members have called for.

The actor won his first Oscar as 'Best Actor' for his role in “King Richard”.

Rock has not filed a police report against Smith for his onstage slap, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Will Smith has released a heartfelt apology to Chris Rock and full statement, see here.

