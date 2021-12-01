Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith trolled with petition to stop them from doing interviews

Fed-up with hearing about Will and Jada's life and marriage, fans have now created a petition begging the two to stop doing interviews

Fans have had enough of hearing about Will Smith and Jada-Pinkett Smith's sex life.

From admitting that he fell in love with his co-star Stockard Channing during first marriage to speaking on how he was jealous and tortured by Jada's relationship with rapper Tupac, fans have started a petition for them to no longer do interviews.

Stop interviewing Will and Jada Petition. Picture: Change.org

The petition, which was created five days ago is live on change.org, which is named "Stop interviewing Will and Jada smith!", has nearly 3000 signatures. In the comments fans are begging the couple who have been married for 24 years to leave us alone. Yikes.

One fan commented "not everything has to be public knowledge", whilst another said "everything i learn about this couple is against my will. free us".

All the coverage of the Smiths that the world has heard over the last couple weeks has come from his new memoir WILL in which he reveals his most embarrassing moments throughout his life, his marriage, his career and more.

And whilst some fans have enjoyed the tea, others have been completely grossed out.

Recounting the moment he was caught by his mom having sex in her kitchen with his girlfriend at the time, he talks about living in Philadelphia with his mother whilst being in a relationship with Melaine Parker, whom he met in high school. "We were deeply and truly in love" he comments.

Claiming him and Melaine were interrupted one day by his mother, who had come downstairs to make herself a cup of coffee, the Bad Boys actor recalls his mum "flipped the light switch as she had done tens of thousands of times before. But this time, her eyes landed upon her eldest son and his girlfriend deep in throes of reckless lovemaking."

"As a teenager, outside of physical injury, you cannot feel worse than having your mother catch you and your girlfriend doggy-style on her kitchen floor" Will writes."And wearing slippers far too quiet to defend her delicate sensibilities, she approached the threshold of the family kitchen".

Will Smith at the King Richard Special Screening. Picture: Getty

In one of the chapter of the book, he describes the end of his relationship with his first girlfriend Melaine Parker, and how he turned to particular vices to help him cope with the heartbreak. "I desperately need relief but as there is no pill for heartbreak, I resorted to the homeopathic remedies of shopping and rampant sexual intercourse".

"Up until this point in my life, I had only had sex with one woman other than Melanie. But over the next few months, I went full ghetto hyena" the 53-year-old writes.

"I had sex with so many women, and it was so constitutionally disagreeable to the core of my being, that I developed a psychosomatic reaction to having an orgasm. It would literally make me gag and sometimes even vomit. In every case, though, I hoped to God this beautiful stranger would be 'the one' who would love me, who would make this pain go away".

