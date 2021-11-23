Will Smith recalls having so much ‘rampant sex’ that he felt sick

His memoir, the Bad Boys actor reveals that during his rise to fame he was having so much sex it made him vomit... eww!

Will Smith won't stop talking about sex.

In his memoir WILL, which came out this month, the King Richard star is opening up about his sex life with his previous partners as well as his current with of 24 years Jada Pinkett-Smith.

And one of the chapters in the book has caught the attention of many for all the wrong reasons. Recalling the end of his relationship with his first girlfriend Melaine Parker, and how he turned to particular vices to help him cope with the heartbreak.

"I desperately need relief but as there is no pill for heartbreak, I resorted to the homeopathic remedies of shopping and rampant sexual intercourse".

Will Smith speaking at his "WILL: An Evening Of Stories With Friends" for his book. Picture: Getty

"Up until this point in my life, I had only had sex with one woman other than Melanie. But over the next few months, I went full ghetto hyena" the 53-year-old writes .

"I had sex with so many women, and it was so constitutionally disagreeable to the core of my being, that I developed a psychosomatic reaction to having an orgasm. It would literally make me gag and sometimes even vomit. In every case, though, I hoped to God this beautiful stranger would be 'the one' who would love me, who would make this pain go away".

"But invariably, there I was, retching and wretched. And the look in the eyes of the woman even further deepened my agony". He also talks about his least proudest moment and that was when we was caught by his mom having sex in her kitchen with his girlfriend at the time.

Recounting the moment, he talks about living in Philadelphia with his mother whilst being in a relationship with Melaine Parker, whom he met in high school. "We were deeply and truly in love" he comments.

Claiming him and Melaine were interrupted one day by his mother, who had come downstairs to make herself a cup of coffee, the Bad Boys actor recalls his mum "flipped the light switch as she had done tens of thousands of times before. But this time, her eyes landed upon her eldest son and his girlfriend deep in throes of reckless lovemaking."

"As a teenager, outside of physical injury, you cannot feel worse than having your mother catch you and your girlfriend doggy-style on her kitchen floor" Will writes."And wearing slippers far too quiet to defend her delicate sensibilities, she approached the threshold of the family kitchen".

Saniyya Sidney, Will Smith and Demi Singleton at the UK premier of King Richard. Picture: Getty

He continues: "Still innocent, she flipped the light switch as she had done tens of thousands of times before. But this time, her eyes landed upon her eldest son and his girlfriend deep in throes of reckless lovemaking."

"I'm still not exactly sure why I did what I did that night" he says. "To this day, I have no idea what I was thinking. Of all the experiences I am sharing in this book, this is the individual moment of personal behavior that makes the least sense to me."

