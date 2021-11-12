Will Smith reveals his mother caught him having sex in the kitchen

His new memoir reveals his most embarrassing moment yet, his mum catching him having sex on the floor with his girlfriend... Yikes!

Will Smith has done it all. From being a GRAMMY-winning to dominating the box office, Will Smith has truly lived life.

But in his latest memoir WILL, he talks about his least proudest moment and that was when we was caught by his mom having sex in her kitchen with his girlfriend at the time.

Recounting the moment, he talks about living in Philadelphia with his mother whilst being in a relationship with Melaine Parker, whom he met in high school. "We were deeply and truly in love" he comments.

Claiming him and Melaine were interrupted one day by his mother, who had come downstairs to make herself a cup of coffee, the Bad Boys actor recalls his mum "flipped the light switch as she had done tens of thousands of times before. But this time, her eyes landed upon her eldest son and his girlfriend deep in throes of reckless lovemaking."

"As a teenager, outside of physical injury, you cannot feel worse than having your mother catch you and your girlfriend doggy-style on her kitchen floor" Will writes.

"And wearing slippers far too quiet to defend her delicate sensibilities, she approached the threshold of the family kitchen".

Cast Of "King Richard" Visits Chicago's XS Tennis and Education Foundation. Picture: Getty

"I'm still not exactly sure why I did what I did that night" he says. "To this day, I have no idea what I was thinking. Of all the experiences I am sharing in this book, this is the individual moment of personal behavior that makes the least sense to me."

At the time, both Will and Melaine were living together but there time was cut short after Will learned Parker had cheated on him during his two-week world tour. The two split up, and he turned to "homeopathic remedies of shopping and rampant sexual intercourse" to deal, he writes.

He claims one evening, he lit everything I'd ever bought for her on fire in front of Melaine after she returned from a night out.

Since being caught with Parker on the kitchen floor, Will admits he has not seen or spoken to her, although he does claim that he has tried to reach out to her over the years. He admits that he still feel regret over his actions.

"She was the victim of one of the lowest points in my life," he writes. "Yes, we were young, yes, we hurt each other, but she did not deserve how I treated her; she did not deserve how it ended."

Will Smith later went onto marry Sheree Zampino in 1992, whom he had his first son, Trey with. Two years after, Will and Sheree divorced in 1995, and he married actress Jada Pinkett Smith in 1997. They have been married for 24 years and have two children – actor Jaden, 23, and poster Willow, 21.

