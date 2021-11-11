Will Smith admits he was 'jealous and tortured' by Jada Pinkett's relationship with Tupac

In his new memoir, Will Smith opens up about how insecure he felt about Jada and Tupac's relationship.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Will Smith has opened up about struggling with Jada Pinkett Smith's relationship with Tupac Shakur. The star admitted that he was "tortured by their connection".

The 53-year-old actor deleted into how he felt about Jada and Tupac, confessing he had "raging jealousy" over their relationship.

Jada Pinkett-Smith and Will Smith have been married for over 25 years. Picture: Getty

In Will Smith's new memoir, Will, he revealed that the pair's close knit friendship made him feel insecure.

Jada and Tupac were high school friends, who supported each other through their rise of fame. The pair managed to fight "their way from under the weight of abuse and neglect" to both becoming majorly successful.

The couple got married in 1997, and have two children together, Jaden and Willow. Picture: Getty

Will admitted that he was unsettled about Jada and Pac's friendship from when he started dating her.

The Hollywood actor shared: "Though they were never intimate, their love for each other is legendary -- they defined 'ride or die.’

In the beginning of our relationship, my mind was tortured by their connection. He was 'PAC! and I was me."

Jada Pinkett and Tupac were high school friends, who had a close friendship. Picture: Getty

Further delving into how he viewed Tupac, Will said the late rapper had "a fearless passion that was intoxicating, a militant morality, and a willingness to fight and die for what he believed was right.”

Will also admitted that he felt inadequate around Tupac's, which was reminiscent of when his younger brother Harry would stand up to their abusive father.

The Fresh Prince actor said: "Pac was like Harry -- he triggered the perception of myself as a coward.

"I hated that I wasn't what he was in the world, and I suffered a raging jealousy: I wanted Jada to look at me like that."

Will said that he felt a "twisted kind of victory" when Jada was "less available" to be with Tupac.

Jada Pinkett-Smith pictured with Tupac Shakur in 1996. Picture: Getty

He continued: "If she chose me over Tupac, there was no way I could be a coward. I have rarely felt more validated.”

Will added: “I was in a room with Tupac on multiple occasions, but I never spoke to him. The way Jada loved 'Pac rendered me incapable of being friends with him. I was too immature."

Legendary rapper Tupac tragically died from a fatal shooting in 1996 at the age of 25.

Will married Jada the following year, with the couple going on to welcome their son Jaden, 23, and daughter Willow, 21.