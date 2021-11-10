Will Smith reveals he tried to date "Fresh Prince" co-star Karyn Parsons

Telling all in his new memoir, Will Smith has admitted he once put the moves on former Fresh Prince of Bel-Air co-star Karyn Parsons, who rejected his offer

Will Smith is spilling all the tea and boy is it juicy!

Revealing all in his new memoir, WILL, which saw its worldwide release yesterday, the rapper-turned-actor has opened up about having a crush on his Fresh Prince of Bel-Air co-star Karyn Parson, who played his cousin Hilary Banks.

Sharing that "there was almost a romance on set", the 53-year-old unveiled that he had a thing for Karyn, attempting to pursue a relationship with after before being rejected. In 1997, Will Smith tied the knot with Jada Pinkett-Smith. The couple have been married for 24 years.

Will Smith and Karyn Parson on the set of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Picture: Getty

"Not only did Karyn beat out a slew of Hollywood big hitters to win her role, but she was smart enough to tell me 'hell no' when I tried to explain we were not really cousins so it would be fine if we dated," he wrote.

"'I swear it won't mess up our working relationship.' She knew better than that — good call, K.P."

In a 2019 interview Karyn reflected on her friendship with Will, saying, "He's got charisma like crazy. He's just incredibly charismatic, so bright, very smart and quick-witted and funny. It's just him".

"People always say, 'What's it like?' It's exactly what you see. That guy, that's Will" she added.

Also in his memoir, he explains that there was good reason behind the show ending after six seasons.

"The storylines were becoming increasingly hokey and it was difficult to maintain the freshness" he writes in his book. "Anyone who has ever been on a sitcom can tell you the episode in which their show jumped the shark."

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air - 1990. Picture: Getty

"Ours was season 5, episode 15, 'Bullets Over Bel-Air, the one in which I got shot and Carlton started carrying a gun. I had successfully fulfilled a promise to myself that I would never get caught in a cycle of deterioration without having the next thing on tap".

"The show could easily sustain another season, this was my family, I loved them. But a movie career was now a viable option, I was at a crossroads".

Last year, HBO Max aired the Fresh Prince reunion with all the cast members present including the original Aunt Viv actress Janet Hubert.

Both Janet and Will, who had been feuding for more than three decades reconciled, squashing the beef whilst paying a heartfelt special tribute to James Avery, who passed away in 2013 who played Uncle Phil.

