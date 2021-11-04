Will Smith admits he 'fell in love' with co-star Stockard Channing during first marriage

The Hollywood actor made the huge revelation in his forthcoming memoir 'Will'.

Will Smith has admitted that he fell in love with his then-co-star Stockard Channing while the pair were working on the film Six Degrees of Separation.

The 53-year-old actor has opened up about his past feelings for Channing in his forthcoming memoir Will – which is set to be released on 9 November.

Six Degrees of Separation was released in 1993.

Smith revealed he was was married to his first wife, Sheree Zampino, when he fell in love with his then co-star.

At the time, Smith and Zampino had just welcomed their first child together. The pair were married from 1992 to 1995.

According to People, who have published an excerpt from the memoir, Smith writes: “Sheree and I were in the first few months of our marriage with a brand-new baby and for Sheree, I can imagine that this experience was unsettling to say the leas".

He continues: “She’d married a guy named Will Smith and now she was living with a guy named Paul Poitier [his character in the film]. And to make matters worse, during shooting I fell in love with Stockard Channing.”

After filming the movie, Smith says he found himself “desperately yearning to see and speak to Stockard”.

In 1997, Will Smith tied the knot with Jada Pinkett-Smith. The couple have been married for 24 years.

