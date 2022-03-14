Rebel Wilson makes dig at Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith over 'entanglement' at the Baftas

Making a joke about the Smiths 'entanglement' debacle , the actress brushed off the awkward moment by adding "come on, he didn't show up"

Last night at the 75th BAFTA awards, host Rebel Wilson took a major swipe at Will Smith and his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith over there entanglement drama after the actor wouldn't attend the ceremony.

Rebel Wilson hosting the 75th BAFTA Awards in London, England on March 13 2022. Picture: YouTube

After winning the BAFTA for the Best Film Actor in a Leading Role for his portrayal of Richard Williams, the father of Venus and Serena Williams, in King Richard, Wilson took to the stage saying:

"Personally I thought his best performance in the past year has been being ok with all of his wife’s boyfriends".

"What?" she remarked as the audience gasped in disbelief at her comment, which was met with nervous laughter. With a sly grin, I say, "Come on, he didn't show up".

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith attend the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Getty

After R&B artist August Alsina famously disclosed that he had a relationship with Jada during her marriage to Will, which she later confirmed on Red Table Talk, the entanglement discussion began.

"We were over. From there, as time went on, I got into a different kind of entanglement with August" she said on the show as Will pressed her to clarify that the word 'entanglement' actually meant relationship.

"It was a relationship, absolutely" Jada added Will continuing on saying:

"We decided we were going to separate for a period of time, and you go figure out how to make yourself happy, and I’ll figure out how to make myself happy".

"One of the things I want to clear up that was kind of swirling in the press was you giving permission, which the only person who can give permission in that particular circumstance is myself" Jada said.

August Alsina and Jada Pinkett Smith at the 2017 BET Awards at Staples Center on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Getty

"But what August was trying to communicate – because I could actually see how he would perceive it as permission because we were separated amicably – I think he also wanted to make it clear that he’s not a homewrecker, which he’s not".

Will and Jada have been married since 1997, sharing two children – singer, Willow and actor/rapper Jaden Smith.