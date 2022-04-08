Chris Brown confirms third child with Diamond Brown with sweet photo

The singer has shared a photo of his daughter, Lovely Symphani Brown for the first time on his Instagram. The singer shares his third child with model Diamond Brown.

Chris Brown has confirmed that he is the father of Diamond Brown's three-month-old daughter. The singer shocked fans when he shared a sweet photo of the tot.

On Friday (Apr 8) the 32-year-old singer took to Instagram Stories to share a photo of his third child for the first time.

The 'Privacy' singer uploaded a photo of his daughter, Lovely Symphani Brown, marking her three-month-old celebration.

In the photo, Breezy's daughter is wearing a Gucci baby grow as she puts on a big grin for the camera. Beside Lovely, there is a 'three-months' wooden plaque.

The 'Go Crazy' artist captioned the photo with multiple heart emojis.

Back in February, Breezy seemingly confirmed he has become a dad for the third time, by liking a photo on Diamond Brown's Instagram.

The photo Breezy had liked was of their daughter, marking her one-month celebration. The mummy model captioned the photo: "LOVE 🤎 you are my sun, my moon, and all of my stars. Happy one month my beautiful babygirl.. forever to go".

In January, it was alleged that Chris had fathered another child after the model and influencer posted a pic of the new born on 7th of that month.

Diamond shared a photo, while revealing her the baby's name and covering her face.

"The princess is here! Lovely Symphani Brown 🤎 My sweet babygirl, it’s been a whole day you’ve been in the world and have already shown me the true meaning of life. I promise to love and protect you always. Forever yours, mommy" she captioned the first photo of Love.

Fans first suspected Diamond Brown was pregnant with Chris Brown's child back in December 2021.

The model shared several selfies of herself heavily pregnant holding her belly, revealing that she was 35 weeks pregnant and fans speculated she was expecting Breezy's child.

Chris Brown has two other children, a 2-year-old son named Aeko Catori with Ammika Harris, and his 7-year-old daughter named Royalty, with Nia Guzman.