Chris Brown finally reunites with Ammika Harris and son Aeko Catori

Chris Brown finally reunites with Ammika Harris and son Aeko Catori. Picture: Getty

Brown has been apart from Ammika and their son due to the pandemic.

Chris Brown has finally been reunited with rumoured girlfriend Ammika Harris and their son, Aeko Catori, after months of separation due to pandemic.

Sharing a photo of the trio snuggled up together on a bench, the 31-year-old 'No Guidance' singer captioned the snap "MADE IT" with a heart love heart emoji.

Brown has been apart from Ammika and their son Aeko due to the pandemic. Picture: Instagram/@chrisbrown

Ammika has been living overseas with 11-month-old Aeko since January, while Breezy has been living in the United States and unable to see his son due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Model and influencer Ammika suggested on social media that she was taking her son to meet his grandmother in Germany before the travel restrictions were imposed.

Earlier this year, a source told HollywoodLife that she and Chris were in "constant communication" during their separation.

"Ammika is always talking with Chris over FaceTime with Aeko, texting, sending pictures and videos, etc so Chris is still very much involved in his son’s life and knows what’s going on with him and Ammika at all times," they said.

Chris and Ammika welcomed their son, Aeko, back in November last year. Picture: Instagram/@ammikaaa

Ammika was first romantically linked to Chris Brown in 2015, shortly after his split with Karrueche Tran. In January 2019, she was spotted with the singer on numerous outings in Paris, France during the city's Fashion Week.

Since then, the couple have been rumoured to be dating on and off before welcoming their son back in November 2019. Aeko is Ammika's first child and Brown's second, as he shares daughter Royalty, 5, with ex Nia Guzman.

It's unclear whether the pair are currently in a relationship. Back in May, the 'Fine China' singer appeared to confirm his romance with his "boo" Ammika in a gushing birthday dedication, writing, "YOU ARE LIGHT, YOU ARE LOVE, and you are BEAUTY. THIS YO DAY.... I LOVE YOU."