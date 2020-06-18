Chris Brown's daughter Royalty, 6, supports Black Lives Matter in new video

18 June 2020, 13:02 | Updated: 18 June 2020, 13:03

Chris Brown's daughter Royalty supports Black Lives Matter in new video. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Chris Brown shared a video of daughter Royalty on Instagram recently as she supported the Black Lives Matter movement.

As Black Lives Matter protests around the world continue to grow following the death of George Floyd, many music stars have shared their support for the cause.

> Chris Brown posts sweet message to daughter Royalty, 6, on her birthday

From J. Cole to Ariana Grande, many artists have been spotted taking part in BLM protests around the world and now Chris Brown's daughter Royalty is showing her support for the movement.

Breezy's 6-year-old daughter Royalty appeared in a video the Chris posted to Instagram recently and in it she's busy making a Black Lives Matter sign.

In the video, Royalty's mother Nia Guzman asks her daughter "Whatcha doing Ro, you're airbrushing?" as she kneels on the floor over her sign.

Royalty then responds and explains, "I'm making a sign that says Black Lives Matter." The video had the caption 'Lol, teach them young' written on it.

View this post on Instagram

✊🏾❤️

A post shared by CHRIS BROWN (@chrisbrownofficial) on

Chris Brown later shared a video of himself [laying basketball with his young daughter, alongside which he wrote the caption 'HER LIFE MATTERS ✊🏾❤️'.

UK artists including Mahalia, Dave and Ms Banks have all been spotted out taking part in Black Lives Matter protests in the UK, while Stormzy made an appearance at a London BLM march.

Hollywood actor and British Star Wars star John Boyega made a passionate speech at one of the first Black Lives Matter protests in London and his speech has become one of the most powerful moments of the growing movement in 2020.

> Find out how you can support the Black Lives Matter movement here!

