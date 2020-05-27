Chris Brown posts sweet message to daughter Royalty, 6, on her birthday

Singer Chris Brown shares a sweet birthday tribute to his firstborn child, Royalty Brown, on Instagram.

Chris Brown has shared a lovely post dedicated to his first born, Royalty Brown, for her birthday.

On Wednesday (May 27) Brown, 31, took to instagram to pen a sweet message to his daughter Royalty on her sixth birthday.

In the past, Breezy has thrown his daughter – who he calls 'RoRo – 'extravagant parties to celebrate her day.

However, this year Royalty's birthday has fallen during quarantine and the family are social distancing from family and friends.

There's no doubt that Breezy has something big up his sleeve, but for now, Breezy has shared a little sweet message on the 'gram.

Taking to Instagram, Breezy shared two photos of him with Royalty. The first photo in black and white shows Royalty clenching onto her fathers shoulder as he holds her in his arms.

Chris Brown and his daughter Royalty arrive for the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards back in January
Chris Brown and his daughter Royalty arrive for the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards back in January. Picture: Getty

The second photo Breezy posted is a throwback from when RoRo was a baby, supporting her father as he played a game of bowling.

The caption to the post Breezy penned to Royalty read:"YOU ARE THE BEST PART OF ME!!!! DA QUEEN.... WE GOING UP..... I WANT THE WHOLE WORLD TO KNOW! HAPPY BIRTHDAY @missroyaltybrown ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕,"

A year after Royalty was born, Chris spoke with E! about how he found becoming a father. "It's actually great. It's very humbling. You know, it's very calming," he said.

"I think I was a lot, you know, rambunctious, very hyper as a kid but now seeing that 10 times over, my daughter's kinda like mellowing me out." Check out Chris Brown's post above.

