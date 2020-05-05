Chris Brown shares intimate 31st Birthday celebration with daughter Royalty

Chris Brown celebrates 31st birthday with daughter Royalty. Picture: Getty/Instagram

5th May was Chris Brown's birthday and he enjoyed it with his young daughter during lockdown.

As lockdown continues to force people to celebrate their birthday inside, Chris Brown became the latest music star to enjoy a party indoors as the coronavirus pandemic continues to grip the world.

Giving us an insight into how he enjoyed his birthday, Chris shared a picture on his Instagram Story with daughter Royalty as he blew out the candles on his birthday cake.

Chris Brown given birthday cake by daughter Royalty. Picture: Instagram

Breezy's cake was decorated with pictures of his family, including young son Aeko who he's currently being separated from due to the lockdown.

Chris and Royalty, 5, both dressed in hats similar to those worn by one of Chris Brown's musical idols, Michael Jackson.

The day before his birthday Chris posted a picture of his son Aeko and daughter Royalty alongside the caption 'Meet the Browns' as he showed love to his family on Instagram.

