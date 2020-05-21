Chris Brown takes on viral #GoCrazyChallenge on Instagram

21 May 2020, 12:44

Chris Brown does #GoCrazyChallenge on Instagram
Chris Brown does #GoCrazyChallenge on Instagram. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Chris Brown got his fans fired up for the #GoCrazyChallenge after sharing several videos of people attempting it.

In 2020, every day there's a new challenge on social media. Whether it's a dance on Tik Tok or prank on Instagram, it's impossible to escape them - and now Chris Brown has jumped on the trend with his #GoCrazyChallenge.

Just days after appearing to confirm his relationship with Ammika Harris, Brezzy took part in the viral challenge on his Instagram by posting a video of him dancing to his own song 'Go Crazy', which featured on his recent joint mixtape with Young Thug, as his friend filmed him from inside a car.

Chris Brown sparks #GoCrazyChallenge
Chris Brown sparks #GoCrazyChallenge. Picture: Getty

Alongside the video of Breezy showing off his moves to the song, the 'No Guidance' star wrote, '#gocrazychallenge teaser'.

Chris' fans wanted in on this new viral challenge straight away and began sharing their own versions of the #GoCrazyChallenge.

Chris even shared a few of them on his own Instagram page with the videos quickly picking up millions of views. Each video was met by a hugely positive response, with one person commenting, 'this is just unreal!' whilst another added, 'Yoooo this is sick‼️'

The #GoCrazyChallenge uses Chris Brown & Young Thug's song 'Go Crazy'
The #GoCrazyChallenge uses Chris Brown & Young Thug's song 'Go Crazy'. Picture: Getty

Chris Brown and Young Thug's new joint mixtape 'Slime & B' features 13 songs, including 'Go Crazy' which is the soundtrack of this challenge.

The project has so far peaked at number 24 on the Billboard charts but the #GoCrazyChallenge could see it rise up the charts pretty quickly!

Check out some of the best #GoCrazyChallenges below and let us know which ones you're feeling @CapitalXTRA!

View this post on Instagram

#gocrazychallenge teaser

A post shared by CHRIS BROWN (@chrisbrownofficial) on

View this post on Instagram

#gocrazy 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

A post shared by CHRIS BROWN (@chrisbrownofficial) on

View this post on Instagram

#gocrazy

A post shared by CHRIS BROWN (@chrisbrownofficial) on

