Chris Brown vs Usher lined up for 'Verzuz' battle on Instagram

18 May 2020, 12:41 | Updated: 18 May 2020, 12:46

Verzuz creator Swizz Beatz addressed the demand for a Chris Brown vs Usher battle in a chat with Busta Rhymes.

Swizz Beatz and Timbaland's 'Verzuz' battles have already seen some iconic moments - from Teddy Riley vs Babyface to Erykah Badu vs Jill Scott, but it could now be Chris Brown vs Usher time.

> Chris Brown 'look-alike' goes viral sparking hilarious fan debate

After Usher vs Justin Timberlake had been mentioned, Swizz Beatz caught up with rapper Busta Rhymes on Instagram live to see what he thought about a potential battle between Breezy and Usher.

Chris Brown and Usher could be set to battle on Instagram Live
Chris Brown and Usher could be set to battle on Instagram Live. Picture: Getty

Speaking to Busta, Swizz Beatz said, "I see a lot of Usher vs. Chris Brown. I see a lot of Usher vs. [Justin] Timberlake but for the culture..." but there was only one clash the 'Break Ya Neck' rapper wanted to see.

Responding to Swizz, Busta said, "Listen, man. Listen. Usher and Chris Brown gotta be it, man. That's it. You askin' my opinion, I'm giving it to you, big bro, I don't want to see no Usher vs. Justin Timberlake. I want to see Usher vs. Chris Brown."

With Swizz Beatz and Timbaland already putting together some iconic clashes we never thought we'd actually ever see, could this now become a reality? Is Chris Brown vs Usher about to be on?

Chris Brown and Usher could break the internet with an Instagram Live clash
Chris Brown and Usher could break the internet with an Instagram Live clash. Picture: Getty

When it comes to the King Of R&B crown, there are a few names who are always brought up by fans and two of them are Chris Brown and Usher - but now fans of both are debating as to who is the better performer and it's getting heated.

Having released his debut studio album all the way back in 1994, Usher has certainly got the longer career, but the impact Chris Brown's music has made on the industry since his debut in 2005 has ensured the two can be talked about in the same breath.

Both Usher and Chris Brown are amazing dancers and are regularly compared with each other when it comes to their stage performances, with Usher fans claiming that Chris learned a lot from the 'Burn' singer, whilst Michael Jackson is also regularly credited as an inspiration to them both.

As a direct comparison, Chris Brown has released nine studio albums, including his most recent release 'Indigo', whilst Usher has put out eight, with his most recent coming back in 2016.

So what are fans saying in this debate? We took a quick scroll through Twitter and pulled out some of the strongest opinions on who is better - Chris Brown or Usher?

So where do you stand on the Chris Brown vs Usher debate? Let us know your thoughts on Twitter!

