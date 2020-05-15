Chris Brown 'look-alike' goes viral sparking hilarious fan debate

15 May 2020, 12:07

Chris Brown's lookalike has been spotted on social media - but fans are divided.
Chris Brown's lookalike has been spotted on social media - but fans are divided. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Breezy's doppelgänger says he often gets mistaken for the 'No Guidance' singer.

Chris Brown's doppelgänger has been spotted on social media and some fans are convinced he looks just like the 'No Guidance' singer.

Breezy's look-alike, whose Instagram handle is @tysonwuthi, is a male model according to his social media accounts, and does bare a striking resemble to the 31-year-old R&B crooner.

Tyson (left), who goes by the Instagram handle @tysonwuthi, bares a striking resemblance to Chris Brown.
Tyson's Instagram comments are flooded withe people saying he looks like Chris Brown.
Tyson's Instagram comments are flooded withe people saying he looks like Chris Brown. Picture: Instagram

Tyson shares lot of similar facial features to Chris - his high cheekbones, his facial hair and short-back-and-sides haircuts to name a few.

He also appears to accessorise in the same way as the 'Heartbreak On A Full Moon' chart-topper, as he's been spotted sporting a nose piercing and round sunglasses, both often worn by Breezy.

Some fans were taken aback by the similarities. "Now u know what..." wrote one shocked fan, while another joked, "...and he prolly takes full advantage of it!!... sh*t, I would!"

Tyson, who works as a male. shares the same high cheekbones and facial features as Chris Brown.
"On his page he look like a mixture between Chris brown and Miguel," proposed one user, while another argued, "If u say he don't look like Chris u just hating".

"okay y'all funny where's the look alike all i see is chris brown," joked another.

However, other fans were left convinced Tyson is a fan who took his admiration a little too far. "Like he copied all his style. He really wants to be Chris Brown. This ain't no random lookalike type of thing. He is purposely trying to look like him," said one.

Others felt hoodwinked upon further inspection of his Instagram page, with one writing, "The picture almost had me until I went to check his profile out, sir... you don’t look like Chris... sorry".

The real Chris Brown (pictured) is known for his beard, sharp dressing and accessorising.
"You won’t think he looks like him when you click his page," said another fan. "Right here he do but if you go look at his Instagram he just look like Bhris Brown!" joked another,

One said, "TAKE THE HAT OFF!! IT WAS ALL A LIE!!" while others called him a "hatfish" and the "greta value Walmart brand" Breezy.

Chris himself is yet to respond to the emergence of his doppelgänger. The singer recently celebrated his 31st birthday during lockdown with his daughter Royalty.

Brown's birthday cake was decorated with pictures of his family, including his 6-month-old son Aeko Catori who is currently isolating with his mother Ammika Harris in Germany.

