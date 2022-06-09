Nick Cannon expecting ninth child with Abby De La Rosa

The media personality has fathered another child, his NINTH child. The talk show host is expecting a baby with Abby De La Rosa.

Nick Cannon has fathered another child, shortly after announcing that he was considering getting a vasectomy.

The 41-year-old talk show who previously dismissed monogamy as a 'Eurocentric concept' - is expecting his ninth child while awaiting the birth of his eighth baby.

The 'Wild 'N' Out' star is expecting his ninth bundle of joy with DJ and OnlyFans star Abby De La Rosa.

The pair already share twin sons Zillion Heir and Zion Mixolydian, who will both turn one on Tuesday (Jun 14).

The rapper, who recently dropped his 'Raw & B' tape, is also expecting baby number eight with heavily pregnant model Bre Tiesi.

On Friday (Jun 3) Abby, 31, shocked the world when she announced she was pregnant again, while teasing that she could be having another set of twins.

According to TMZ, Abby's due date is October 25. The relationship status between Abby and Cannon is unclear.

On Tuesday (Jun 7) the 31-year-old DJ revealed on her OnlyFans that she was expecting a baby girl, but did not reveal the father.

However, fans did speculate that it may be Cannon may be the dad.

Abby took to her OnlyFans to reveal thatshe knows one of Nick's other baby mamas, adding: 'We've had so much fun going out to dinners and coffee. She's a beautiful human being and I wish her nothing but the best in this forever journey we're apart of.'

'The rest of the woman I don't know and never met but I wish them all the best as well [sic],'the star added.

Bre, 31, is currently pregnant with Cannon's eighth child; they were seen attending her gender reveal party in January this year.

The party took place just weeks after Cannon's son Zen – whom he shared with Alyssa Scott – tragically died at five months from brain cancer.

Their son Zen died on December 5, 2021.

Late last month, Cannon revealed that he still gets 'nervous' to welcome a baby every single time.

The media personality told Cannon: "You get nervous every time," he shares. "Every single time… because it's a miracle, it's God working."

He continued: "You just stay in prayer, you stay in agreement with your partner to just make sure everything is a blessing and operates in the proper way. So just stay prayed up."

Cannon is a dad to; 10-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey, 5-year-old Golden "Sagon" and 1-year-old Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell, and 9-month-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa.

He is currently expecting a child with heavily pregnant mode Bre Tiesi and Abby De La Rosa.