Nick Cannon pays heartbreaking tribute to his late five-month-old son Zen

Sharing the emotional post about his late son Zen, who passed away in December from a brain tumour, the comedian wrote "still missing my little dude"

Nick Cannon shared a heartwarming post on Instagram, remembering his five-month-old son Zen, who passed away from brain tumour back in December.

The Wild N' Out comedian captioned the post:

"Still missing my little dude… His Spirit and brightness were soo strong #ZensLight “To be absent from the body, is to be present with the Lord. 2Corinthians 5:8 The whole family, We ALL miss you young King! Forever Our Angel!".

Back in December, he announced the passing of Zen on an episode of The Nick Cannon Show on YouTube, telling the audience: "I've had a tough, a very tough weekend".

Speaking on his youngest child, whom he had with his partner Alyssa Scott, he told the audience the moment him and Alyssa were told their son Zen was suffering from a build-up of fluid on the brain, and discovered he had a malignant tumour in his head.

"I always noticed he had a cough and so I wanted to check it out" he said.

"He had this interesting breathing and by the time he was 2 months, I noticed he had this nice-sized head too — a Cannon head. We didn’t think anything of it. But I wanted to take him to the doctor for his sinus and breathing. We thought it would be routine".

"Immediately we had to have surgery, brain surgery, and we put a shunt in his head, and we were hoping for the best" the America's Got Talent host said.

"We were faithful and hopeful at that time, and we carried on. He was still playing with his brothers and sisters, and I just took the opportunity to embrace every moment".

In a tearful speech, he told the audience he took a family trip to the ocean, where he held his son Zen for the last time.

Mariah Carey & Nick Cannon Hosts "Family Day". Picture: Getty

"The tumour began to grow a lot faster so this weekend, I made a valid effort to spend the most quality time I could spend with Zen. And we woke up on Sunday, and I was like, I just want to go to the water and close to the ocean".

Nick is a proud father of six other children - He shares twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey, twins with a woman named Abby De La Rosa, a daughter named Powerful Queen with model Brittany Bell and a 4-year-old named Golden.