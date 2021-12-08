Nick Cannon's five-month-old son Zen dies from brain cancer

The Wild N' Out comedian announced that his five-month-old son Zen has died after being diagnosed with a brain tumour

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Nick Cannon's five-month-old son has passed away. Making the announcement on the latest episode of The Nick Cannon Show on YouTube, he told the audience: "I've had a tough, a very tough weekend".

Speaking on his youngest child whom he had with his partner Alyssa Scott, he told the audience the moment him and Alyssa were told their son Zen was suffering from a build-up of fluid on the brain, and discovered he had a malignant tumour in his head.

Nick Cannon shared a sweet picture of his son's face. Picture: Instagram

"I always noticed he had a cough and so I wanted to check it out" he said.

"He had this interesting breathing and by the time he was 2 months, I noticed he had this nice-sized head too — a Cannon head. We didn’t think anything of it. But I wanted to take him to the doctor for his sinus and breathing. We thought it would be routine".

"Immediately we had to have surgery, brain surgery, and we put a shunt in his head, and we were hoping for the best" the America's Got Talent host said. "We were faithful and hopeful at that time, and we carried on. He was still playing with his brothers and sisters, and I just took the opportunity to embrace every moment".

In a tearful speech, he told the audience how over the weekend, he took a family trip to the ocean, where he held his son Zen for the last time.

"The tumour began to grow a lot faster so this weekend, I made a valid effort to spend the most quality time I could spend with Zen. And we woke up on Sunday, and I was like, I just want to go to the water and close to the ocean".

Nick Cannon, Mariah Carey and Kids at the Nickelodeon's 2018 Kids' Choice Awards. Picture: Getty

"Holding my son for the last time, it was still a beautiful setting. Not only did we get to see the sunrise, but we also got to see the sunset too".

Nick is a proud father of six other children - He shares twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey, twins with a woman named Abby De La Rosa, a daughter named Powerful Queen with model Brittany Bell and a 4-year-old named Golden.

Let us know your thoughts @CapitalXTRA.