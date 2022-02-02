Alyssa Scott speaks out after Nick Cannon eighth baby announcement

The TV host's ex Alyssa Scott took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message after Nick Cannon's eighth baby announcement.

Nick Cannon's ex Alyssa Scott spoke out on Monday after he announced that he was expecting his eighth child with model Bre Tiesi.

Shortly after the TV host, 43, confirmed the baby news on his talk show, Scott reflected on the loss of their heartfelt five-month-old son Zen last month.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Scott revealed that she is feeling 'centered' and 'at peace' following the tragic passing of baby Zen.

'I want to thank every single person who has messaged me or thought of me over the course of these last few months,' she began on her post.

'I always say Zen expanded my heart in ways that I never thought possible. He filled that space with compassion, knowing I would need that most.'

Alyssa Scott shares a message on IG following Nick Cannon's baby news. Picture: Instagram

Alyssa continued: 'It is painful having my son be apart of conversations that aren't in alignment with his light and legacy. It isn't something I chose for him or myself.

'It's important for me to let you all know..I am centered, I am at peace. I look at everyone's predicament with loving eyes.

'I will not judge. I will consciously decide what I will participate in. I am surrounded by love. God, my mom, dad, sister and brother continued to carry me,' she concluded.

Alyssa Scott later shared an image of baby Zen on Instagram Stories. Picture: Instagram

On December 5, Zen died from a brain tumour and Alyssa revealed that her and Nick knew that Zen had a short life expectancy.

Later on Monday, Alyssa wrote:'We knew since August that Zens time on this earth would be limited.' alongside an image of baby Zen.

She continued: 'We knew he would not make it to see 6 months. I am eternally grateful he was in the arms of the people who loved him most.'

Alyssa added: 'I know we were fully present and with him in these moments. We love you Zen. We got you down here baby boy.'

On Saturday afternoon, a photo of Nick celebrating a gender reveal party with Bre went viral as fans were shocked he was expecting his eighth child.

However, Nick opened up about the baby news on an episode of his morning talk show, revealing that he knew about Bre's pregnancy 'for a while,' even before Zen's death.

He said: 'So even going through all of that, this was always in the back of my mind, like, 'What is the right time? How do I share this?' No one, we didn't expect Zen to pass away... All of the news was so unexpected.'

Nick continued: 'I wanted to definitely respect the grieving process with Alyssa, and Bre was respectful enough - She held off making our announcements and speaking on social media. She's a very, you know, in the public eye type of person, but keeps her stuff private as well,' he said on his show.

'And it was just one of those things like, you know, I didn't know what to do. I didn't know what to say when I was dealing with Zen or to hold off. Even right now, that it came out yesterday, that wasn't planned to talk about it,' he said, speaking of the gender reveal photos.

'We wanted to, you know, hold on as long as we can, but it happened. We here and I'm with my family I get to discuss it, I get to be open.'

The baby will be his eighth and Tiesi's first.