Tristan Thompson's baby mama 'shades' Khloe Kardashian over True's birthday party

Maralee Nichols, who shares a son with Tristan Thompson, appears to have aimed a post following Thompson's appearance at True's 5th birthday.

Fans have speculated that Tristan Thompson's baby mama Maralee Nichols has thrown some serious shade towards him and ex Khloe Kardashian after they were spotted at daughter True's 5th birthday party together.

Maralee has a son, Theo, with Thompson, who was conceived whilst Khloe and Tristan were together and planning for their second child.

Now fans are reading into Nichols' latest Instagram post that featured her son Theo at the beach with a cryptic comment.

Tristan with three of his four children - Prince, True, and his unnamed son. Picture: Instagram

Khloe Kardashian threw daughter True an Octonauts-themed birthday party, with all the Kardashians in tow.

Meanwhile on the same weekend, Nichols shared multiple pictures of Theo at the beach, alongside the caption "Happiness. It's the simple things in life that are the most extraordinary."

Her followers were quick to question whether or not she was shading Khloe and the birthday party, following the bonanza that same weekend.

Maralee Nichols shared this sweet picture of her and Theo the weekend of True's party. Picture: Instagram

"It is so heartbreaking how tristan treats this beautiful baby," one fan wrote underneath Maralee's post.

Another said: "Wonder why her little brother didn’t get invited to the birthday party of true like the big brother did," referring to Thompson's other son, Prince.

One fan also defended Maralee: "He don’t need his dad his mother is doing him just fine."

Tristan was spotted in the background of this picture at True's birthday party. Picture: Instagram

Khloe Kardashian hosted the birthday party for True, who turns 5 on April 12, but celebrated last weekend.

Tristan was spotted at the party, in the background of a snap primarily featuring Kris Jenner with Malika's son Ace.

This comes after Khloe and Tristan are reportedly back together, according to fans.