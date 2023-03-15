Khloe Kardashian deletes photo after fans spot Photoshop fail on her thighs and waist

Khloe has been caught out for a MAJOR editing blunder...

Khloe Kardashian has been exposed for a huge Photoshop fail earlier this week after fans caught her trying to slim down her thighs and waistline.

The 38-year-old reality star posted seductive snaps of her in a silver minidress to Instagram which appear to have been warped in an attempt to slim her figure - with disastrous results.

In one since-deleted picture, Khloe's upper thigh has been morphed into a concave shape, and her waist appears to be pulled in disproportionately.

Fans noticed the editing blunder on her waist. Picture: Instagram @KhloeKardashian

The pictures saw Khlo pose in front of a foil background, which was tellingly warped around her body.

This led fans to notice the telling signs of editing on her pictures with one writing: "show us the unedited ones."

"What happened to your leg in the third picture?" another follower asked before the images were erased from her Instagram.

She has since re-uploaded the non-offending pictures to her social media, after fans pointed out places where it seemed the snaps to be edited to slim her figure.

Khloe wore the silver glitter look to BFF Malika Haqq's 40th birthday party in Los Angeles, where she was joined by ex Tristan Thompson.

Just this week Khloe paid tribute to her ex in a series of snaps and called him "the best father" to her two children.

