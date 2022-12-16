Tristan Thompson to pay $9.5k a month child support to baby mama Maralee Nichols

Khloe Kardashian's ex, who fathered a child with Maralee Nichols whilst in a relationship with Kardashian, is to pay almost $10,000 a month in child support.

Tristan Thompson's baby mama Maralee Nichols will be given $9500 a month in child support after she had a child with the NBA star who was still in a relationship with Khloe Kardashian.

The fitness model welcomed baby Theo in December 2021, who was conceived on Thompson's 30th birthday whilst still in a relationship with Kardashian.

The NBA star will now be paying a whopping 10k a month to his mistress as the pair have worked out their support arrangements.

Maralee Nichols and baby Theo. Picture: Instagram

Tristan was supposedly in an exclusive relationship with Khloe at the time he fathered a child with Maralee back in 2021.

It has been reported that the NBA player has not met his son Theo and is not a part of his life at all according to TMZ.

The outlet also said that Thompson must pay the whopping amount of child support as well as partially cover Maralee's lawyer fees.

The story Tristan posted that admitted he was the father of Nichols' child. Picture: Instagram

The tabloid also says the NBA player would have most likely had to pay more, but isn't currently on a basketball team or earning income.

The same sources also say that Tristan will be listed on Theo's birth certificate as the biological father.

In leaked text messages, Tristan reportedly told Maralee that, "Btw if you think having this baby is gonna make you some money. It’s completely wrong. You are aware that I’m retiring after this season."

Khloé, Tristan and True. Picture: Instagram

Maralee’s representative, Harvey Englander, claimed the boy’s father "has not made any attempt to meet their son nor has he provided any financial assistance."

She initially requested a "guideline monthly child support of $47,424" due to Thompson's estimated $10 million income.

Thompson also has two other sons, Prince and Khloe's latest arrival, as well as daughter True.