Tristan Thompson's baby mama Maralee Nichols shares sweet post for son Theo's first birthday

2 December 2022, 11:51 | Updated: 2 December 2022, 11:58

Maralee had a son with Tristan Thompson whilst he was still in a relationship with Khloe Kardashian.

Tristan Thompson's baby mama Maralee Nichols is celebrating their son Theo turn one this week.

The fitness model shared a series of pictures on her Instagram of herself and her son, who Thompson is yet to meet.

"I can not believe you are already one 🥹", Nichols captioned the post.

Kim Kardashian slammed after attending Friendsgiving with Tristan Thompson

Tristan fathered his son Theo with fitness instructor Maralee Nichols, whilst still in a relationship with Khloé
Tristan fathered his son Theo with fitness instructor Maralee Nichols, whilst still in a relationship with Khloé. Picture: Instagram
She shares a son, Theo, with Tristan Thompson
She shares a son, Theo, with Tristan Thompson. Picture: Instagram

She added, "Spending the past 365 days with you have been the best days of my life. You are the sweetest little boy, your smile brightens up any room."

Maralee finished her post by saying "You are my greatest blessing, my world, my heart in human form. God knew I needed you. I love you more than anything. Happy 1st Birthday to my angel, Theo."

The fitness model and trainer did not tag Tristan or include any pictures of him in the carousel.

Tristan Thompson’s baby mama Maralee Nichols throws shade at him amid surrogacy news

Maralee claims that Theo was conceived on the date of Tristan's 30th birthday in March 2021 - where he was still in a relationship with his ex Khloe Kardashian.

Tristan denied he was his father until January 2022 when he wrote on Instagram: "I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son."

This comes after Khloe welcomed her second child with Tristan who was born via surrogate this summer.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Pa Salieu sentenced to three years in prison after role in violent brawl.

Rapper Pa Salieu sentenced to three years in jail for violent disorder

Ice Spice breaks silence on plastic surgery rumours

Ice Spice breaks silence on plastic surgery rumours

Rita Ora finally responds to Beyoncé 'Becky with the good hair' claims

Rita Ora finally responds to Beyoncé 'Becky with the good hair' claims

Beyonce

The Weeknd 'After Hours Til Dawn Tour': tickets, dates and more

The Weeknd 'After Hours Til Dawn Tour': tickets, dates and more

The Weeknd

Trending

Kim Kardashian 'turns down' new Balenciaga campaign amid controversy

Kim Kardashian 'turns down' new Balenciaga campaign amid controversy

Juice WRLD's girlfriend claims that the truth about his death hasn't been revealed

Juice WRLD's girlfriend claims that the truth about his death hasn't been revealed

MOBO Awards 2022: Full Winners List

MOBO Awards 2022: Full Winners List

Tickets

Kylie Jenner SLAMS claims she used her children to distract from Balenciaga scandal

Kylie Jenner SLAMS claims she used her children to distract from Balenciaga scandal

Kylie Jenner

xCentral Cee confirms relationship with TikToker Madeline Argy

Central Cee confirms relationship with TikToker Madeline Argy

Live Playlists

Capital XTRA New Music
90's Hip-Hop Classics
100% 2022
Afro B and Manny Norte’s Afrobeats Selection