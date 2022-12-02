Tristan Thompson's baby mama Maralee Nichols shares sweet post for son Theo's first birthday

Maralee had a son with Tristan Thompson whilst he was still in a relationship with Khloe Kardashian.

Tristan Thompson's baby mama Maralee Nichols is celebrating their son Theo turn one this week.

The fitness model shared a series of pictures on her Instagram of herself and her son, who Thompson is yet to meet.

"I can not believe you are already one 🥹", Nichols captioned the post.

Kim Kardashian slammed after attending Friendsgiving with Tristan Thompson

Tristan fathered his son Theo with fitness instructor Maralee Nichols, whilst still in a relationship with Khloé. Picture: Instagram

She shares a son, Theo, with Tristan Thompson. Picture: Instagram

She added, "Spending the past 365 days with you have been the best days of my life. You are the sweetest little boy, your smile brightens up any room."

Maralee finished her post by saying "You are my greatest blessing, my world, my heart in human form. God knew I needed you. I love you more than anything. Happy 1st Birthday to my angel, Theo."

The fitness model and trainer did not tag Tristan or include any pictures of him in the carousel.

Tristan Thompson’s baby mama Maralee Nichols throws shade at him amid surrogacy news

Maralee claims that Theo was conceived on the date of Tristan's 30th birthday in March 2021 - where he was still in a relationship with his ex Khloe Kardashian.

Tristan denied he was his father until January 2022 when he wrote on Instagram: "I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son."

This comes after Khloe welcomed her second child with Tristan who was born via surrogate this summer.