Khloe Kardashian reveals whether she is still intimate with ex Tristan Thompson in lie detector test

Khloe has revealed some serious tea on her relationship with ex Tristan Thompson.

Khloe Kardashian has revealed whether or not she is still sleeping with ex Tristan Thompson in a new interview.

Her and sister Kourtney appeared in Vanity Fair's 'Lie Detector Test' this week where they admitted some interesting gossip around their love lives.

In the interview, Khloe set the record straight whether or not the pair are still intimate together after welcoming baby number two this year.

Khloe and Kourtney alongside sister Kim and mum Kris. Picture: Getty

Khloe was the first one to take the test, with sister Kourtney asking her the questions.

"Is there anything else you'd like me to ask you? Anything you'd like me to clear up?" Kourtney asked in the video shared this week.

"Any rumours…any…oh! Are you sleeping with Tristan?", she cheekily asked.

"No, I am not. I'm really not," Khloe quickly replied. The polygraph examiner confirmed that her younger sister was telling the truth.

"I would die if it said I was," the mum of two added to Kourtney's accusation.

Khloe and Tristan had a tumultuous on/off relationship where they had two children together.

Khloe and Tristan with their new child as seen in the premiere of The Kardashians. Picture: HULU

Also in the lie detector video, Kourtney also asked Khloe whether or not she liked her wedding dress that she wore earlier this year in her marriage to Travis Barker.

Khloe replied, "It was fine", but the lie detector indicated that Khloe's answer was "inconclusive".

"I mean, it was beautiful, for sure," Khloe explained of the dress in the interview. "I just would have loved to see you in that at the after-party and then something [else] prior," Khloe revealed.