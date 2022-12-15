Travis Barker's ex-wife shades Khloe Kardashian with surgery comment

Travis Barker's ex took a swipe at Khloe Kardashian's appearance in a new comment.

Travis Barker's ex-wife Shanna Moakler has shaded Khloe Kardashian over her appearance in a new swipe aimed at her.

The model shared a new snap of her dressed in a yellow lingerie outfit to Instagram which saw fans drawing comparisons to the youngest Kardashian sibling.

Barker's ex-wife was wed to Kourtney Kardashian's now-husband for four years and shares three children with him, Alabama, Atiana and Landon.

Shanna uploaded this racy snap to Instagram. Picture: Getty Images

One fan wrote in the comment section about Shanna "Literally thought that was Khloe Kardashian!"

She clearly didn't find this amusing and said, "Khloe doesn't even look like Khloe what are you people smoking? lol."

Someone else chimed in and said, "Girl Khloe got the same face" when talking about her appearance.

Khloé (pictured with Kim) has denied getting surgery besides a nose job. . Picture: Instagram

Travis' ex-wife again chimed back and commented, "I think her surgery came out beautiful!"

Previously, Khloe has only ever confessed to getting a nose job done and no further surgery, so fans took this comment as particularly shady.

This isn't the first time that the former Playboy playmate threw shade at the Kardashians, and even commented about Kourtney's wedding in a dig from her.