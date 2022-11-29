Khloe Kardashian roasted over fitness Instagram AD despite $60 million net worth

Khloe has been trolled over an Instagram advert depicting her fitness routine and fans have had a field day.

Khloe Kardashian has been roasted over a recent Instagram advert showing her using a fitness device for a workout.

The Kardashians star was filmed trying out a boxing ball in front of her television dressed in fitness gear.

She said she had 'SO MUCH fun' playing the game, with fans trolling Khloe over this product, despite being worth an estimated whopping $60 million.

Khloe has transformed her figure over the past few years. . Picture: Instagram

In the video, Khloe was recorded saying how much fun Boxbollen was and even included a couple of outtakes where she missed the ball.

Khloe is known for her intense fitness regime, and fans were quick to roast Khloe over promoting a product that she presumably doesn't use considering her highly-publicised gym routine.

Followers immediately flocked to the comment section, and trolled Khloe for accepting the brand partnership as Kardashian reportedly has a net worth of over $60 million.

Khloe has been focusing on herself since welcoming a baby boy back in July. Picture: Instagram

"i cant with this ad i know they payin good 😂😂😂," one fan replied to Khloe's advert.

Another said: "She’s lying, she just wanted the check", which has now amassed 2000 likes on the comment.

Khloe's mum Kris Jenner replied: "Loveeeeeee this!!!!!!" to Khloe's display of fitness.