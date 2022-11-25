Khloe Kardashian shares rare picture of baby son as she celebrates Thanksgiving with family

Khloe has previously been very secret about her newborn son...

Khloe Kardashian and her family have shared an exclusive picture of her newborn son as they celebrated Thanksgiving together this week.

Momager Kris Jenner hosted an elaborate dinner at her house featuring a grand spread of food, including a grazing table and doughnut bar.

As part of their Thanksgiving celebrations, The Kardashian family shared a rare picture of Khloe and her newborn son.

Kris Jenner 'reveals' Khloe Kardashian's newborn son's name

Khloe and Tristan with their new child as seen in the premiere of The Kardashians. Picture: HULU

In a TikTok posted by North West, Kim's daughter, the family showed off framed pictures of the clan, including one of Khloe cradling her son.

In the picture, the Kardashian sister looks regal as she wore a traditional Victorian hairstyle alongside a silver off-the-shoulder gown.

Her son, whose name is yet to be revealed, is dressed in a white babygrow.

Khloe Kardashian and cheating ex Tristan Thompson reunite for Halloween party

Khloe and her newborn son as seen in North's TikTok. Picture: TikTok

Khloe's baby boy, who was born via surrogate this summer, has yet to be named publicly and has still not revealed the full extent of his face.

However, he has been described, with the family calling him a twin of Rob Kardashian in the season finale of The Kardashians this week.

Her son was born to Tristan Thompson, who famously cheated on her with another woman whilst they were still together as a couple.