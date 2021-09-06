Kanye West ft Andre 3000 'Life Of The Party' Drake leak explained

The beef between Drake and Kanye was escalated with the leak of a song featuring Andre 3000.

Drake and Kanye West have been going back and forth at each other since the run up to their respective albums, 'Donda' and 'Certified Lover Boy'.

However the beef extended beyond suspected shots, when Drake leaked Kanye song 'Life of the Party', featuring Andre 3000.

Here's everything you need to know about the track leak.

Drake and Kanye have been going back and forth for years, with Kanye contributing to the exposure of Drake's son - Adonis; to Drake being reported to have been linked to Kim Kardashian.

However, the run up to the two rap icons albums caused the beef between the two to explode once again.

Fans were shocked when Kanye exposed Drake's home address on his Instagram - fuelling the feud.

Fans were shocked when Kanye exposed Drake's address. Picture: Getty

Fans then believed that Drake clapped back at Ye, dissing him on CLB track '7am on Bridle Path'.

The Toronto rapper is heard saying: "Told you I’m aimin’ straight for the head. Now they “Amen”.

As well as, “Please, I can give a f**k about who designing your sneakers and tees. Had somebody put you on a guilt and you play with my seed.".

Lyrics which fans believe are aimed at the Yeezy mogul.

Drake took to the radio to leak a Kanye song. Picture: Getty

However, following the release of Drake's sixth studio album 'Certified Lover Boy' the star took to SiriusXM’s Sound 42 radio show, where he appeared as a guest DJ - to leak an unreleased Kanye song.

The track 'Life of the Party' seems to reveal Kanye sending shots for Drake, rapping: "I put Virgil and Drake on the same text, And it wasn’t about the matching arc’teryx or Kid Cudi dress"

"Just told these grown men stop it with the funny sh*t/ I might hire the whole team from ACG, So don’t text me like I’m Juanita JCV,”.

The shots appeared to continue, with Ye saying: "Told Drake don’t play with me on GD, And he sent that message to everybody, So if I hit you with a ‘WYD’ You better hit me with, ‘Yes sir, I’m writing everything you need'"

Continuing, referring to his infamous 'MAGA' hat, he rapped:: "I told you I was gonna take the summer back/ So any of the cap, won’t take none of that/ Where my m*th*rf*ckin’ red hat?”

However - the situation got messier when Andre 3000, who was featured on the track, spoke out.

The rapper delivered a guest verse, which he explained touched on personal feelings about his later mother - Sharon Benjamin Hodo, who sadly passed away in 2013.

Andre's verse also references Kanye's late mother - whom the album 'DONDA' is named after.

Andre 3000 got caught up in the drama. Picture: Getty

"Miss Donda, if you see my mama, tell her I’m lost. You see, she’d always light a cigarette, we talk, I would cough Exaggeratin’ a little bit so she get the point" he is heard saying.

He continued, saying "Tryna get her to stop smokin’, I would leave and fire up a joint, Till I quit, started back up again, 20 years later".

Following the songs leak, the 'Ms Jackson' rapper released a statement where he said: "A few weeks ago Kanye reached out about me being a part of the Donda album."

"I was inspired by his idea to make a musical tribute to his mom. It felt appropriate to me to support the Donda concept by referencing my own mother, who passed away in 2013.".

Andre 3000 lost his mother in 2013. Picture: Getty

He continued to speak on the pairs loss of their mothers, saying: "We both share that loss. I thought it was a beautiful choice to make a clean album but, unfortunately, I didn’t know that was the plan before I wrote and recorded my verse.".

"It was clear to me that an edited ‘clean’ format of the verse would not work without having the raw, original also available. So, sadly, I had to be omitted from the original album release.".

The statement went on, saying: "The track I received and wrote to didn’t have the diss verse on it and we were hoping to make a more focused offering for the Donda album but I guess things happen like they are supposed to."

He then expressed his disappointment at the tracks exposure, saying: "It’s unfortunate that it was released in this way and two artists that I love are going back and forth."

Andre said he would have liked to have featured on CLB also. Picture: Getty

He concluded by sharing his appreciation for other rappers, writing: I wanted to be on Certified Lover Boy too. I just want to work with people that inspire me."

"Hopefully I can work with Kendrick on his album. I’d love to work with Lil’ Baby, Tyler and Jay-Z. I respect them all."

Andre 3000 shared a statement on the tracks leak. Picture: Andre 3000

Kanye West finna drop “The Life of the Party” with Andre 3000 at 8 PM since drake leaked it this morning pic.twitter.com/LHGvJlkMNC — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) September 4, 2021

It has now been reported that Kanye is set to officially release the track, following the leak.

Drake is yet to speak out following Andre 3000's statement.