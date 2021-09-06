Drake 'CLB' lyrics for when you need the perfect Instagram caption
6 September 2021, 13:29
Drake has come to fulfil all of your Instagram needs.
Drake has finally given fans 'Certified Lover Boy' after over a year of anticipation.
The stars sixth studio album did not disappoint - breaking records on the release date; becoming the 'most streamed album in a single day' on Spotify.
Here are all the samples used on Drake's new album - 'Certified Lover Boy'
But fans know, with a Drake album - along with hits come some of the best quotable lyrics. The star said himself on 'Champagne Poetry' - "Under a picture lives some of the greatest quotes from me".
So, here are some of the most caption-worthy lyrics from CLB.
-
On love -
My soulmate is somewhere out in the world just waiting on me - Champagne Poetry
I remember that I told I loved you, that was really in the past tense - Papi's home
You don't know love, you don't love me like my child - In the Bible, ft. Given & Lil Durk
I got love to show you - Fountains, ft. Tems
I got feelings for you, that's the thing about it, yeah. You know that it's somethin' when I sing about it, yeah - Fair Trade, ft. Travis Scott
You got me losing my mind, oh - Fountains, ft. Tems
Certified Lover Boy, I'm not the one for cuddling or none of that - The Remorse
-
On heartbreak -
My heart feel vacant and lonely - Champagne poetry
N**gas told you that they love you, but they fell through - Girls Want Girls, ft. Lil Baby
I wasn't in love with none of them anyway - N 2 Deep, ft. Future
Said you belong to the streets but the streets belong to me - Pipe Down
I can't believe you told me it was ride or die, 'Cause you're not here, somehow you're still alive - Pipe Down
Writing down these feelings, it's been overdue (Overdue). Don't know how many pens it's gonna take to get over you - Pipe Down
-
On friendship -
Trust in my brothers is as strong as I know it should be - Champagne Poetry
Loyalty is priceless and it's all I need. Can't burn a bridge just to light my way - Love All, ft. Jay Z
I don't have to second-guess nothing with no one I love - Champagne Poetry
I've been losin' friends and findin' peace, but honestly that sound like a fair trade to me - Fair Trade, ft. Travis Scott
My brothers been my brothers, man - No friends in the industry
When all the lights go out, that's when you see the real guys - You Only Live Twice, ft. Rick Ross & Lil Wayne
-
On lifestyle -
Never had a lot, this is all I need - Love All, ft. Jay Z
Turn up every day, girl, it don't say that in the Bible. Can't give it up 'cause you love the lifestyle - In the Bible, ft. Given & Lil Durk
Too sexy for your gang Too sexy for this fame, yeah, yeah - Way 2 sexy, ft. future & Young Thug
Money, cars, and all this jewelry make a b*tch look sexy -Way 2 sexy, ft. future & Young Thug
She tryna get out of the mix, shawty is goin' legit - TSU
-
On money -
Lotta '42 on the flights I'm takin' - Love All, ft. Jay Z
You know the price of everything but the value of nothing - Love All, ft. Jay Z
And if money's all I need in my grave, then bury me now - Champagne Poetry
Please don't google my net worth, the numbers are way off - The Remorse
I'm in the bank thinkin', "Poor you" - Papi's home
I only vibе with a payday - Girls Want Girls, ft. Lil Baby
She hittin' up Virgil for Louis Vuitton - In the Bible, ft. Given & Lil Durk
How much I gotta spend for you to pipe down? - Pipe Down
Money callin' so I threw the deuce up - You Only Live Twice, ft. Rick Ross & Lil Wayne
-
On success -
Windows of opportunity let me go through the doors - Champagne Poetry
I'm standing at the top, that's how I know you never seen the top - Papi's home
The world is yours, but the city's mine - Pipe Down
And the dirt that they threw on my name, turned to soil and I grew up out it - Fair Trade, ft. Travis Scott
And I'm like Sha'Carri, smoke 'em on and off the track (Aye) - No friends in the industry
No stress is on my brain, no worries here, I'm chosen - IMY2, ft. Kid Cudi
-
On betrayal -
People never care 'til it's R.I.P., N**gas turned they back on me for no good reason - Love All, ft. Jay Z
Lotta fallin' outs help me build foundation - Love All, ft. Jay Z
Hard to tell people that I'm all out of favors. Call me for songs or they call me for paper - Love All, ft. Jay Z
Cannot play a player, bae - Girls Want Girls, ft. Lil Baby
People don't wanna see me succeed, this sh*t come with that - The Remorse
Niggas wanted to kill me and y'all still with 'em. Nigga, y'all chill with 'em, and y'all wonder why we not friends? - Love All, ft. Jay Z
Woah, I'm runnin' out of opps - Papi's home
I done seen the realest ones come and leave a crazy way - Girls Want Girls, ft. Lil Wayne
And they want the tea on me, I swear these b*tches nosey - Fair Trade, ft. Travis Scott
I set my expectations way too high - Pipe Down