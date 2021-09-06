Drake 'CLB' lyrics for when you need the perfect Instagram caption

Drake has come to fulfil all of your Instagram needs.

Drake has finally given fans 'Certified Lover Boy' after over a year of anticipation.

The stars sixth studio album did not disappoint - breaking records on the release date; becoming the 'most streamed album in a single day' on Spotify.

But fans know, with a Drake album - along with hits come some of the best quotable lyrics. The star said himself on 'Champagne Poetry' - "Under a picture lives some of the greatest quotes from me".

So, here are some of the most caption-worthy lyrics from CLB.

On love - My soulmate is somewhere out in the world just waiting on me - Champagne Poetry I remember that I told I loved you, that was really in the past tense - Papi's home You don't know love, you don't love me like my child - In the Bible, ft. Given & Lil Durk I got love to show you - Fountains, ft. Tems I got feelings for you, that's the thing about it, yeah. You know that it's somethin' when I sing about it, yeah - Fair Trade, ft. Travis Scott You got me losing my mind, oh - Fountains, ft. Tems Certified Lover Boy, I'm not the one for cuddling or none of that - The Remorse

On heartbreak - My heart feel vacant and lonely - Champagne poetry N**gas told you that they love you, but they fell through - Girls Want Girls, ft. Lil Baby I wasn't in love with none of them anyway - N 2 Deep, ft. Future Said you belong to the streets but the streets belong to me - Pipe Down I can't believe you told me it was ride or die, 'Cause you're not here, somehow you're still alive - Pipe Down Writing down these feelings, it's been overdue (Overdue). Don't know how many pens it's gonna take to get over you - Pipe Down

On friendship - Trust in my brothers is as strong as I know it should be - Champagne Poetry Loyalty is priceless and it's all I need. Can't burn a bridge just to light my way - Love All, ft. Jay Z I don't have to second-guess nothing with no one I love - Champagne Poetry I've been losin' friends and findin' peace, but honestly that sound like a fair trade to me - Fair Trade, ft. Travis Scott My brothers been my brothers, man - No friends in the industry When all the lights go out, that's when you see the real guys - You Only Live Twice, ft. Rick Ross & Lil Wayne

On lifestyle - Never had a lot, this is all I need - Love All, ft. Jay Z Turn up every day, girl, it don't say that in the Bible. Can't give it up 'cause you love the lifestyle - In the Bible, ft. Given & Lil Durk Too sexy for your gang Too sexy for this fame, yeah, yeah - Way 2 sexy, ft. future & Young Thug Money, cars, and all this jewelry make a b*tch look sexy -Way 2 sexy, ft. future & Young Thug She tryna get out of the mix, shawty is goin' legit - TSU

On money - Lotta '42 on the flights I'm takin' - Love All, ft. Jay Z You know the price of everything but the value of nothing - Love All, ft. Jay Z And if money's all I need in my grave, then bury me now - Champagne Poetry Please don't google my net worth, the numbers are way off - The Remorse I'm in the bank thinkin', "Poor you" - Papi's home I only vibе with a payday - Girls Want Girls, ft. Lil Baby She hittin' up Virgil for Louis Vuitton - In the Bible, ft. Given & Lil Durk How much I gotta spend for you to pipe down? - Pipe Down Money callin' so I threw the deuce up - You Only Live Twice, ft. Rick Ross & Lil Wayne

On success - Windows of opportunity let me go through the doors - Champagne Poetry I'm standing at the top, that's how I know you never seen the top - Papi's home The world is yours, but the city's mine - Pipe Down And the dirt that they threw on my name, turned to soil and I grew up out it - Fair Trade, ft. Travis Scott And I'm like Sha'Carri, smoke 'em on and off the track (Aye) - No friends in the industry No stress is on my brain, no worries here, I'm chosen - IMY2, ft. Kid Cudi