Drake 'CLB' lyrics for when you need the perfect Instagram caption

6 September 2021, 13:29

Drake has come to fulfil all of your Instagram needs.

Drake has finally given fans 'Certified Lover Boy' after over a year of anticipation.

The stars sixth studio album did not disappoint - breaking records on the release date; becoming the 'most streamed album in a single day' on Spotify.

Here are all the samples used on Drake's new album - 'Certified Lover Boy'

But fans know, with a Drake album - along with hits come some of the best quotable lyrics. The star said himself on 'Champagne Poetry' - "Under a picture lives some of the greatest quotes from me".

So, here are some of the most caption-worthy lyrics from CLB.

  1. On love -

    My soulmate is somewhere out in the world just waiting on me - Champagne Poetry

    I remember that I told I loved you, that was really in the past tense - Papi's home

    You don't know love, you don't love me like my child - In the Bible, ft. Given & Lil Durk

    I got love to show you - Fountains, ft. Tems

    I got feelings for you, that's the thing about it, yeah. You know that it's somethin' when I sing about it, yeah - Fair Trade, ft. Travis Scott

    You got me losing my mind, oh - Fountains, ft. Tems

    Certified Lover Boy, I'm not the one for cuddling or none of that - The Remorse

  2. On heartbreak -

    My heart feel vacant and lonely - Champagne poetry

    N**gas told you that they love you, but they fell through - Girls Want Girls, ft. Lil Baby

    I wasn't in love with none of them anyway - N 2 Deep, ft. Future

    Said you belong to the streets but the streets belong to me - Pipe Down

    I can't believe you told me it was ride or die, 'Cause you're not here, somehow you're still alive - Pipe Down

    Writing down these feelings, it's been overdue (Overdue). Don't know how many pens it's gonna take to get over you - Pipe Down

  3. On friendship -

    Trust in my brothers is as strong as I know it should be - Champagne Poetry

    Loyalty is priceless and it's all I need. Can't burn a bridge just to light my way - Love All, ft. Jay Z

    I don't have to second-guess nothing with no one I love - Champagne Poetry

    I've been losin' friends and findin' peace, but honestly that sound like a fair trade to me - Fair Trade, ft. Travis Scott

    My brothers been my brothers, man - No friends in the industry

    When all the lights go out, that's when you see the real guys - You Only Live Twice, ft. Rick Ross & Lil Wayne

  4. On lifestyle -

    Never had a lot, this is all I need - Love All, ft. Jay Z

    Turn up every day, girl, it don't say that in the Bible. Can't give it up 'cause you love the lifestyle - In the Bible, ft. Given & Lil Durk

    Too sexy for your gang Too sexy for this fame, yeah, yeah - Way 2 sexy, ft. future & Young Thug

    Money, cars, and all this jewelry make a b*tch look sexy -Way 2 sexy, ft. future & Young Thug

    She tryna get out of the mix, shawty is goin' legit - TSU

  5. On money -

    Lotta '42 on the flights I'm takin' - Love All, ft. Jay Z

    You know the price of everything but the value of nothing - Love All, ft. Jay Z

    And if money's all I need in my grave, then bury me now - Champagne Poetry

    Please don't google my net worth, the numbers are way off - The Remorse

    I'm in the bank thinkin', "Poor you" - Papi's home

    I only vibе with a payday - Girls Want Girls, ft. Lil Baby

    She hittin' up Virgil for Louis Vuitton - In the Bible, ft. Given & Lil Durk

    How much I gotta spend for you to pipe down? - Pipe Down

    Money callin' so I threw the deuce up - You Only Live Twice, ft. Rick Ross & Lil Wayne

  6. On success -

    Windows of opportunity let me go through the doors - Champagne Poetry

    I'm standing at the top, that's how I know you never seen the top - Papi's home

    The world is yours, but the city's mine - Pipe Down

    And the dirt that they threw on my name, turned to soil and I grew up out it - Fair Trade, ft. Travis Scott

    And I'm like Sha'Carri, smoke 'em on and off the track (Aye) - No friends in the industry

    No stress is on my brain, no worries here, I'm chosen - IMY2, ft. Kid Cudi

  7. On betrayal -

    People never care 'til it's R.I.P., N**gas turned they back on me for no good reason - Love All, ft. Jay Z

    Lotta fallin' outs help me build foundation - Love All, ft. Jay Z

    Hard to tell people that I'm all out of favors. Call me for songs or they call me for paper - Love All, ft. Jay Z

    Cannot play a player, bae - Girls Want Girls, ft. Lil Baby

    People don't wanna see me succeed, this sh*t come with that - The Remorse

    CLB is Drake's sixth studio album
    CLB is Drake's sixth studio album. Picture: Drake

    Niggas wanted to kill me and y'all still with 'em. Nigga, y'all chill with 'em, and y'all wonder why we not friends? - Love All, ft. Jay Z

    Woah, I'm runnin' out of opps - Papi's home

    I done seen the realest ones come and leave a crazy way - Girls Want Girls, ft. Lil Wayne

    And they want the tea on me, I swear these b*tches nosey - Fair Trade, ft. Travis Scott

    I set my expectations way too high - Pipe Down

