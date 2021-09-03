Drake sparks memes with 'lesbian' lyric from his new song 'Girls Want Girls'

Drake sparks memes with 'lesbian' lyric from his new song 'Girls Wants Girls'. Picture: Getty

The rapper has sparked meme reactions online after he claims he's a lesbian in his new song.

Drake has sparked hilarious memes on Twitter after fans heard a lyric in his new song with Lil Baby.

The Canadian rapper dropped his highly anticipated album Certified Lover Boy, following up from his 2018 album Scorpion.

Drake released his album 'Certified Lover Boy' on Friday (Sept 3rd). Picture: Getty

While many fans have been discussing the lyrics from the album on Twitter, one in particular line from Drake's song with Lil Baby, titled 'Girls Want Girls' has stood out.

In the song, Drake raps: "Starin' at your dress 'cause it's see-through/Yeah, talkin' all the sh*t that you done been through/Yeah, say that you a lesbian, girl, me too/Ayy, girls want girls where I'm from".

Fans immediately took to social media to jokingly say Drake has 'come out' as lesbian on his new track.

While many fans claimed Drake was 'fetishising lesbians' the incorrectly claiming to be one in his track.

One fan wrote: "Drake is pushing 50 talmbout he a lesbian", and another fan added: "why drake just say “say u a lesbian girl me too” ?????? HELLO ????".

See more fan reactions below.

Drake really said how can I fetishize lesbians in 2021 and recorded girls want girls and then said he's a lesbian too. pic.twitter.com/KwTV0vpNDF — nat (@musewills) September 3, 2021

drake trynna figure out who told him the lesbian bar would fly pic.twitter.com/ofgcDCxkHl — fzn (@faizans_7) September 3, 2021

lil baby when he heard drake say he lesbian #CertifiedLoverBoy pic.twitter.com/x2qPAvwi9n — da vinci (@misleadingk1ng) September 3, 2021

The album includes 21 songs and guest appearances from top artists such as; Jay-Z, Lil Baby, Future, Young Thug, Lil Durk, Rick Ross, 21 Savage, Kid Cudi Giveon, Ty Dolla Sign, Yebba, Tems, and more.

It is available to stream on all platforms.

