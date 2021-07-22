Lil Baby names himself the ‘Lil Wayne of this new generation’

Lil Baby has claimed he is the 'Lil Wayne of this generation'. Picture: Getty

Lil Baby has received mixed reactions as he has called himself the 'Lil Wayne of this new generation'.

Rapper Lil Baby has compared himself to iconic rapper Lil Wayne on EST Gee’s song '5500 Degrees', which features Rylo Rodriguez and 42 Dugg.

The comment has received mixed reactions.

The controversial lyric features Baby rapping "I’m goin' too crazy, I’m the Wayne of this new generation, n**gas fugazi".

He continues: "They can’t f**k with us no type of way, these n**gas too lazy".

Lil Baby compared himself to Lil Wayne. Picture: Getty

Lil Baby has previously spoken on his connection to Lil Wayne in an interview with himself and the 'lollipop' rapper for Rolling Stone.

The 26 year old rapper said: “I always feel like Wayne did what he wanted to do, in a sense,”

He continued: “And the reason I feel like he could do whatever he wanted to do was because he put the numbers up behind him".

Concluding: "So that’s the way I’m kind of rocking. I’m gonna rock out how I wanna rock out, as long as I put the numbers up.”.

Baby said Wayne always "did what he wanted to do". Picture: Getty

Fans have had mixed responses to the comparsion.

One fan said: "Y’all really hyped lil baby up way too much. Now y’all got his mumbling a** thinking he’s the lil Wayne of this generation".

Another disagreed with the comparison, tweeting: "Lil Baby isn’t in the same conversation as Lil Wayne I’m afraid.".

However, some fans agreed with the 'Drip Too Hard' rapper, tweeting: "lil baby said he the lil wayne of this generation and i strongly agree".

Another fan in agreement said: "When lil baby said he the lil Wayne of this generation he was 100% right".

One tweeter came for those shutting down the comparison, saying: "why y’all hating on [Lil Baby] because he said he the lil wayne of this generation I see no lies!"

Lil Wayne has not commented on the comparison lyric.