Watch Lil Baby's powerful BLM Grammys performance with Killer Mike

Watch Lil Baby's powerful Black Lives Matter Grammys performance with Killer Mike

The rap star brought Killer Mike, activist Tamika Mallory and actor Kendrick Sampson on stage to deliver an impactful performance on police brutality.

The dedicated his performance to highlighting injustice and police brutality at the music industry's biggest night of the year.

Lil Baby's performance began with Sampson being pulled over and being shot at by two white police officers.

The performance saw a recreation of Black Lives Matter protests, with social justice activist Mallory delivering a speech.

“My people, it’s time we stand, it’s time we demand the freedom that this land promises,” she declared.

“President Biden, we demand justice, equity, policy and everything else that freedom encompasses.”

Rapper and activist Killer Mike later appeared behind a wall of microphones to rap an unheard verse to the song “Never forget in the story of Jesus the hero was killed by the state,” he rapped.

The lyrics were based around the death and aftermath of the killing of George Floyd, including the words: "it's too many mothers that's grieving. They killing us for no reason."

" Been going on for too long to get even. Throw us in cages like dogs and hyenas."

Watch Lil Baby's 'The Bigger picture' Grammys performance below.