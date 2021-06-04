Lil Baby, Lil Durk & Travis Scott 'Hats Off' lyrics meaning explained
4 June 2021, 16:51
What are the lyrics to Lil Baby, Lil Durk & Travis Scott's 'Hats Off' song? What do they mean?
Lil Baby and Lil Durk dropped off their highly-anticipated joint album 'Voice of the Heroes' on Friday (June 4).
The collaborative project has 18-tracks, including features from Travis Scott, Young Thug, Rod Wave, and Meek Mill.
A popular track on the project is 'Hats Off' with Travis Scott, which fans seem to be loving. Here's a lyric meaning breakdown to the song.
"Keep a Drac' like I started up OVO" - Lil Baby
Lil Baby likens his Drac', which is short for Draco, to Drake. Drake, along with Noah “40” Shebib and Oliver El-Khatib are the founders of October’s Very Own, also known as OVO.
"The Forgiatos twenty-four, this for Kobe" - Lil Baby
In this bar, Baby is saying he has invested in 24 inch rims Forgiato tires. The number 24 also represents the jersey number of legendary hall of fame basketball player Kobe Bryant –who was tragically killed in an helicopter accident in 2020.
"I'm with the killas forever, the trenches is in me/The Grammys can't change me for nothin'/I like the b**ches who let me just offer them cash/You never gon' ask me for nothin'" - Lil Durk
Lil Durk expresses that he will remain loyal to the people he was with before the fame.
He raps that his appearances at the Grammys will not change the person he is deep down. Durk also reveals he likes to provide women with money without them having to ask.
"All the whips chocolate, I built it like Legos (Let's go)" - Travis Scott
Travis Scott owns a large collection of cars, a few of them have a brown colour type or as he describes it, “chocolate” colour.
In an Interview Travis has said, that he cant name all the cars he owns.
What are the lyrics to Lil Baby, Lil Durk & Travis Scott's 'Hats Off'?
[Intro]
What's happenin', Chi Chi?
[Verse 1: Lil Baby]
Change my name to the kid, that's a baby goat
Keep a Drac' like I started up OVO
You can get a percent, but I want the most
Got a house with a lake, so I bought a boat
'Bout to switch up a play, that's an audible
State-to-state, private jet with some model hoes
Had to run up more dollars than followers
Me and bae take the week off in Cabo
Life's a gamble, I'm playin' the lotto
I'm bettin' it all 'cause I know that I got 'em
'Member me? I was drivin' Impalas
We don't beef, if it's problems, we solve it
I remember that D2 rеvolver I bought for my partna
He died in a argumеnt
They was hatin', that's why I'm way farther than 'em
'Member askin' my mom where my father been at
Ain't no talkin', that fire what I'm tryna get at
N****s cuffin' these ho*s that the crew done been had
Get them racks out the bank, put it right in the bag
Say he wouldn't do that, but he would if he can
Hop out marchin' with drums like we play in the band
I come straight out the mud, I ain't been in no sand
Twenty-hour flight, had popped me a Xan
I got horny, almost f**ked on a fan
I had thinked about it, I can't end up on Shade Room
Everything that I hit, I done paid for
She know what I can bring to the table
I can tell if it's real by the label
We had TV, but we didn't have cable
Now I'm richer than all of my neighbors
[Pre-Chorus: Lil Baby]
I wear my chain proud, it's a trophy
I'm with the same crowd, these the brodies
I don't got the same mind, you don't know me
You don't gotta do it loud, keep it low-key
I'm tryna be here for mine, I can't hold you
The Forgiatos twenty-four, this for Kobe
I shouldn't have to say, you know that you owe me
You ain't gotta search, you know that it's on me
[Chorus: Lil Baby]
Hats off if you keepin' it real
It's so easy to fall victim to fake
Durk the voice 'cause he know just what to say
I'm the hero, I come through, save the day
Hats off if you keepin' it real
It's so easy to fall victim to fake
Durk the voice 'cause he know just what to say
I'm the hero, I come through, save the day
[Verse 2: Lil Durk]
B**ch, I'm a D-boy, do it for T.Roy
I'm on you forever, that's just word to V.Roy
I'm with the killas forever, the trenches is in me
The Grammys can't change me for nothin'
I like the b**ches who let me just offer them cash
You never gon' ask me for nothin'
Never gon' switch
Only time I ever switch is a Glock with a motherf**kin' button
Rappers be runnin' back, tellin' them b**ches we hittin'
That's why we don't be tellin' them nothin'
4TF, Only the Family
But Four Pockets Full, but we keep it a hundred
That shit solid, I done took losses
I done turned robbers to killers and bosses
I been that n**** from way, way back
Way before Uzi was droppin' the cross
We just a family, we never recruitin'
Clique full of killas, we choosin' to shoot 'em
Someone tell Kanye and Kim to just stick to the script
And just tell 'em to free Larry Hoover
Me, I'm the voice, Baby, the hero
Trav like Michael Jackson, yeah
Been in it a minute, it's crazy I'm winnin'
It only feel like I've been rappin' a year
Let a n**** play with me, I'm ready
My b**ch gettin' rich off cosmetics
Life off, they done freed my daddy
Lights off, I couldn't see my baby
2010, I had a gun in my Pelle
2011, I was fightin' my celly
2012, I signed my deal in Cali
2021, I'm big as Khaled, oh-woah
[Pre-Chorus: Lil Baby]
I wear my chain proud, it's a trophy
I'm with the same crowd, these the brodies
I don't got the same mind, you don't know me
You don't gotta do it loud, keep it low-key
I'm tryna be here for mine, I can't hold you
The Forgiatos twenty-four, this for Kobe
I shouldn't have to say, you know that you owe me
You ain't gotta search, you know that it's on me
[Chorus: Lil Baby]
Hats off if you keepin' it real
It's so easy to fall victim to fake
Durk the voice 'cause he know just what to say
I'm the hero, I come through, save the day
Hats off if you keepin' it real
It's so easy to fall victim to fake
Durk the voice 'cause he know just what to say
I'm the hero, I come through, save the day
[Verse 3: Travis Scott & Lil Durk]
(Yeah) After this drop, then it's only a label
You see the crosses surroundin' the table
But never crosses, we flip ya, alfredo
Bro, do a solid without a potato
I took the logic and built out a payroll
All the whips chocolate, I built it like Legos (Let's go)
I leave him deceased (Yeah)
Only way that they ever find peace (Yeah)
In that case, then I might need a priest (Yeah)
In the streets, gotta keep the belief
Not a wave, gotta keep you a sea (Sea)
Look for me, gotta keep you a fee (Fee)
Made a hundred and put it on gold (It's lit)
Took the steppas and put 'em on roll (Straight up)
It's a lotta them ridin' and glidin' and slidin' that's ready to snatch up your soul (Yeah)
I was eighteen still when I got my deal, then Dre had to go up the road (Up the road)
Now he back outside and see lil' bro, he got believers
R.I.P. Big Tone, I know you see us
Sorry, gotta f**k on the low, I can't make Cheaters
Dawg, we got it bussin' out the bleachers (Yeah)
It's jumpin' like wall to wall
(Trav like Michael Jackson, yeah)
(The truth, see, see)