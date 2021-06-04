Lil Baby, Lil Durk & Travis Scott 'Hats Off' lyrics meaning explained

4 June 2021, 16:51

Lil Baby, Lil Durk & Travis Scott 'Hats Off' lyrics meaning explained
Lil Baby, Lil Durk & Travis Scott 'Hats Off' lyrics meaning explained. Picture: Getty

What are the lyrics to Lil Baby, Lil Durk & Travis Scott's 'Hats Off' song? What do they mean?

Lil Baby and Lil Durk dropped off their highly-anticipated joint album 'Voice of the Heroes' on Friday (June 4).

Lil Baby & Lil Durk 'Voice of the Heroes' lyrics meaning explained

The collaborative project has 18-tracks, including features from Travis Scott, Young Thug, Rod Wave, and Meek Mill.

A popular track on the project is 'Hats Off' with Travis Scott, which fans seem to be loving. Here's a lyric meaning breakdown to the song.

"Keep a Drac' like I started up OVO" - Lil Baby

Lil Baby likens his Drac', which is short for Draco, to Drake. Drake, along with Noah “40” Shebib and Oliver El-Khatib are the founders of October’s Very Own, also known as OVO.

"The Forgiatos twenty-four, this for Kobe" - Lil Baby

In this bar, Baby is saying he has invested in 24 inch rims Forgiato tires. The number 24 also represents the jersey number of legendary hall of fame basketball player Kobe Bryant –who was tragically killed in an helicopter accident in 2020.

"I'm with the killas forever, the trenches is in me/The Grammys can't change me for nothin'/I like the b**ches who let me just offer them cash/You never gon' ask me for nothin'" - Lil Durk

Lil Durk expresses that he will remain loyal to the people he was with before the fame.

He raps that his appearances at the Grammys will not change the person he is deep down. Durk also reveals he likes to provide women with money without them having to ask.

"All the whips chocolate, I built it like Legos (Let's go)" - Travis Scott

Travis Scott owns a large collection of cars, a few of them have a brown colour type or as he describes it, “chocolate” colour.

In an Interview Travis has said, that he cant name all the cars he owns.

Lil Baby and Lil Durk released their joint album 'Voice of the Heroes' on Friday (June 4).
Lil Baby and Lil Durk released their joint album 'Voice of the Heroes' on Friday (June 4). Picture: Quality Control Music/Alamo Records/Motown Records

  1. What are the lyrics to Lil Baby, Lil Durk & Travis Scott's 'Hats Off'?

    [Intro]
    What's happenin', Chi Chi?

    [Verse 1: Lil Baby]
    Change my name to the kid, that's a baby goat
    Keep a Drac' like I started up OVO
    You can get a percent, but I want the most
    Got a house with a lake, so I bought a boat
    'Bout to switch up a play, that's an audible
    State-to-state, private jet with some model hoes
    Had to run up more dollars than followers
    Me and bae take the week off in Cabo
    Life's a gamble, I'm playin' the lotto
    I'm bettin' it all 'cause I know that I got 'em
    'Member me? I was drivin' Impalas
    We don't beef, if it's problems, we solve it
    I remember that D2 rеvolver I bought for my partna
    He died in a argumеnt
    They was hatin', that's why I'm way farther than 'em
    'Member askin' my mom where my father been at
    Ain't no talkin', that fire what I'm tryna get at
    N****s cuffin' these ho*s that the crew done been had
    Get them racks out the bank, put it right in the bag
    Say he wouldn't do that, but he would if he can
    Hop out marchin' with drums like we play in the band
    I come straight out the mud, I ain't been in no sand
    Twenty-hour flight, had popped me a Xan
    I got horny, almost f**ked on a fan
    I had thinked about it, I can't end up on Shade Room
    Everything that I hit, I done paid for
    She know what I can bring to the table
    I can tell if it's real by the label
    We had TV, but we didn't have cable
    Now I'm richer than all of my neighbors

    [Pre-Chorus: Lil Baby]
    I wear my chain proud, it's a trophy
    I'm with the same crowd, these the brodies
    I don't got the same mind, you don't know me
    You don't gotta do it loud, keep it low-key
    I'm tryna be here for mine, I can't hold you
    The Forgiatos twenty-four, this for Kobe
    I shouldn't have to say, you know that you owe me
    You ain't gotta search, you know that it's on me

    [Chorus: Lil Baby]
    Hats off if you keepin' it real
    It's so easy to fall victim to fake
    Durk the voice 'cause he know just what to say
    I'm the hero, I come through, save the day
    Hats off if you keepin' it real
    It's so easy to fall victim to fake
    Durk the voice 'cause he know just what to say
    I'm the hero, I come through, save the day

    [Verse 2: Lil Durk]
    B**ch, I'm a D-boy, do it for T.Roy
    I'm on you forever, that's just word to V.Roy
    I'm with the killas forever, the trenches is in me
    The Grammys can't change me for nothin'
    I like the b**ches who let me just offer them cash
    You never gon' ask me for nothin'
    Never gon' switch
    Only time I ever switch is a Glock with a motherf**kin' button
    Rappers be runnin' back, tellin' them b**ches we hittin'
    That's why we don't be tellin' them nothin'
    4TF, Only the Family
    But Four Pockets Full, but we keep it a hundred
    That shit solid, I done took losses
    I done turned robbers to killers and bosses
    I been that n**** from way, way back
    Way before Uzi was droppin' the cross
    We just a family, we never recruitin'
    Clique full of killas, we choosin' to shoot 'em
    Someone tell Kanye and Kim to just stick to the script
    And just tell 'em to free Larry Hoover
    Me, I'm the voice, Baby, the hero
    Trav like Michael Jackson, yeah
    Been in it a minute, it's crazy I'm winnin'
    It only feel like I've been rappin' a year
    Let a n**** play with me, I'm ready
    My b**ch gettin' rich off cosmetics
    Life off, they done freed my daddy
    Lights off, I couldn't see my baby
    2010, I had a gun in my Pelle
    2011, I was fightin' my celly
    2012, I signed my deal in Cali
    2021, I'm big as Khaled, oh-woah

    [Pre-Chorus: Lil Baby]
    I wear my chain proud, it's a trophy
    I'm with the same crowd, these the brodies
    I don't got the same mind, you don't know me
    You don't gotta do it loud, keep it low-key
    I'm tryna be here for mine, I can't hold you
    The Forgiatos twenty-four, this for Kobe
    I shouldn't have to say, you know that you owe me
    You ain't gotta search, you know that it's on me

    [Chorus: Lil Baby]
    Hats off if you keepin' it real
    It's so easy to fall victim to fake
    Durk the voice 'cause he know just what to say
    I'm the hero, I come through, save the day
    Hats off if you keepin' it real
    It's so easy to fall victim to fake
    Durk the voice 'cause he know just what to say
    I'm the hero, I come through, save the day

    [Verse 3: Travis Scott & Lil Durk]
    (Yeah) After this drop, then it's only a label
    You see the crosses surroundin' the table
    But never crosses, we flip ya, alfredo
    Bro, do a solid without a potato
    I took the logic and built out a payroll
    All the whips chocolate, I built it like Legos (Let's go)
    I leave him deceased (Yeah)
    Only way that they ever find peace (Yeah)
    In that case, then I might need a priest (Yeah)
    In the streets, gotta keep the belief
    Not a wave, gotta keep you a sea (Sea)
    Look for me, gotta keep you a fee (Fee)
    Made a hundred and put it on gold (It's lit)
    Took the steppas and put 'em on roll (Straight up)
    It's a lotta them ridin' and glidin' and slidin' that's ready to snatch up your soul (Yeah)
    I was eighteen still when I got my deal, then Dre had to go up the road (Up the road)
    Now he back outside and see lil' bro, he got believers
    R.I.P. Big Tone, I know you see us
    Sorry, gotta f**k on the low, I can't make Cheaters
    Dawg, we got it bussin' out the bleachers (Yeah)
    It's jumpin' like wall to wall
    (Trav like Michael Jackson, yeah)
    (The truth, see, see)

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest News

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

What is Floyd Mayweather's net worth in 2021?

What is Floyd Mayweather's net worth in 2021?

Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul fight: Date, location, tickets & more

Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul fight: date, location, tickets & more
How did Lil Loaded die? What was his cause of death?

How did Lil Loaded die? What was his cause of death?

Nines arrested: London rapper charged with drug offences

Nines arrested: London rapper charged with drug offences

Trending

Porsha, Simon and Falynn

Porsha Williams fiancé Simon Guobadia accuses estranged wife Falynn of cheating
Kim Kardashian accused of cultural appropriation for wearing sacred Hindu symbol earrings

Kim Kardashian accused of cultural appropriation for wearing sacred Hindu symbol earrings
Diddy and Yung Miami

Diddy and Yung Miami spark dating rumours after 'holding hands' in new photo
Kim Kardashian sobs over Kanye West marriage breakdown in emotional scene

Kim Kardashian sobs over Kanye West marriage breakdown in emotional scene
Arrdee 'Oliver Twist' lyrics meaning revealed

ArrDee 'Oliver Twist' lyrics meaning revealed