Lil Baby, Lil Durk & Travis Scott 'Hats Off' lyrics meaning explained

What are the lyrics to Lil Baby, Lil Durk & Travis Scott's 'Hats Off'?

[Intro]

What's happenin', Chi Chi?



[Verse 1: Lil Baby]

Change my name to the kid, that's a baby goat

Keep a Drac' like I started up OVO

You can get a percent, but I want the most

Got a house with a lake, so I bought a boat

'Bout to switch up a play, that's an audible

State-to-state, private jet with some model hoes

Had to run up more dollars than followers

Me and bae take the week off in Cabo

Life's a gamble, I'm playin' the lotto

I'm bettin' it all 'cause I know that I got 'em

'Member me? I was drivin' Impalas

We don't beef, if it's problems, we solve it

I remember that D2 rеvolver I bought for my partna

He died in a argumеnt

They was hatin', that's why I'm way farther than 'em

'Member askin' my mom where my father been at

Ain't no talkin', that fire what I'm tryna get at

N****s cuffin' these ho*s that the crew done been had

Get them racks out the bank, put it right in the bag

Say he wouldn't do that, but he would if he can

Hop out marchin' with drums like we play in the band

I come straight out the mud, I ain't been in no sand

Twenty-hour flight, had popped me a Xan

I got horny, almost f**ked on a fan

I had thinked about it, I can't end up on Shade Room

Everything that I hit, I done paid for

She know what I can bring to the table

I can tell if it's real by the label

We had TV, but we didn't have cable

Now I'm richer than all of my neighbors

[Pre-Chorus: Lil Baby]

I wear my chain proud, it's a trophy

I'm with the same crowd, these the brodies

I don't got the same mind, you don't know me

You don't gotta do it loud, keep it low-key

I'm tryna be here for mine, I can't hold you

The Forgiatos twenty-four, this for Kobe

I shouldn't have to say, you know that you owe me

You ain't gotta search, you know that it's on me



[Chorus: Lil Baby]

Hats off if you keepin' it real

It's so easy to fall victim to fake

Durk the voice 'cause he know just what to say

I'm the hero, I come through, save the day

Hats off if you keepin' it real

It's so easy to fall victim to fake

Durk the voice 'cause he know just what to say

I'm the hero, I come through, save the day



[Verse 2: Lil Durk]

B**ch, I'm a D-boy, do it for T.Roy

I'm on you forever, that's just word to V.Roy

I'm with the killas forever, the trenches is in me

The Grammys can't change me for nothin'

I like the b**ches who let me just offer them cash

You never gon' ask me for nothin'

Never gon' switch

Only time I ever switch is a Glock with a motherf**kin' button

Rappers be runnin' back, tellin' them b**ches we hittin'

That's why we don't be tellin' them nothin'

4TF, Only the Family

But Four Pockets Full, but we keep it a hundred

That shit solid, I done took losses

I done turned robbers to killers and bosses

I been that n**** from way, way back

Way before Uzi was droppin' the cross

We just a family, we never recruitin'

Clique full of killas, we choosin' to shoot 'em

Someone tell Kanye and Kim to just stick to the script

And just tell 'em to free Larry Hoover

Me, I'm the voice, Baby, the hero

Trav like Michael Jackson, yeah

Been in it a minute, it's crazy I'm winnin'

It only feel like I've been rappin' a year

Let a n**** play with me, I'm ready

My b**ch gettin' rich off cosmetics

Life off, they done freed my daddy

Lights off, I couldn't see my baby

2010, I had a gun in my Pelle

2011, I was fightin' my celly

2012, I signed my deal in Cali

2021, I'm big as Khaled, oh-woah

[Pre-Chorus: Lil Baby]

I wear my chain proud, it's a trophy

I'm with the same crowd, these the brodies

I don't got the same mind, you don't know me

You don't gotta do it loud, keep it low-key

I'm tryna be here for mine, I can't hold you

The Forgiatos twenty-four, this for Kobe

I shouldn't have to say, you know that you owe me

You ain't gotta search, you know that it's on me



[Chorus: Lil Baby]

Hats off if you keepin' it real

It's so easy to fall victim to fake

Durk the voice 'cause he know just what to say

I'm the hero, I come through, save the day

Hats off if you keepin' it real

It's so easy to fall victim to fake

Durk the voice 'cause he know just what to say

I'm the hero, I come through, save the day



[Verse 3: Travis Scott & Lil Durk]

(Yeah) After this drop, then it's only a label

You see the crosses surroundin' the table

But never crosses, we flip ya, alfredo

Bro, do a solid without a potato

I took the logic and built out a payroll

All the whips chocolate, I built it like Legos (Let's go)

I leave him deceased (Yeah)

Only way that they ever find peace (Yeah)

In that case, then I might need a priest (Yeah)

In the streets, gotta keep the belief

Not a wave, gotta keep you a sea (Sea)

Look for me, gotta keep you a fee (Fee)

Made a hundred and put it on gold (It's lit)

Took the steppas and put 'em on roll (Straight up)

It's a lotta them ridin' and glidin' and slidin' that's ready to snatch up your soul (Yeah)

I was eighteen still when I got my deal, then Dre had to go up the road (Up the road)

Now he back outside and see lil' bro, he got believers

R.I.P. Big Tone, I know you see us

Sorry, gotta f**k on the low, I can't make Cheaters

Dawg, we got it bussin' out the bleachers (Yeah)

It's jumpin' like wall to wall

(Trav like Michael Jackson, yeah)

(The truth, see, see)