Lil Baby & Lil Durk 'Voice of the Heroes' lyrics meaning explained
2 June 2021, 17:28
What are the lyrics to Lil Baby & Lil Durk's song 'Voice of the Heroes'? What do they mean?
Lil Baby and Lil Durk have released the title track from their forthcoming joint album The Voice of the Heroes.
The duo's highly anticipated collaborative project is out Friday (Jun 4) via Quality Control, Wolfpack Global Music, Motown, and Alamo.
New flashy visuals have arrived for the track. The music video, directed by Daps, is set in Atlanta’s Oakland City neighborhood, which is Lil Baby’s hometown.
Aswell as the music video, fans have been posting the lyrics all over social media! So, we're going to delve into what they mean.
"Missed out on my kids life for a year and I gotta accept it/Certain days n****s never came to my shows and I felt neglected" - Lil Durk
Lil Durk is a father to six children; Angelo, Bella, Zayden, Du'mier Banks, Skyler and Willow. He fathered his first child at the tender age of 17. At some point, Durk was away from his kids for a year.
"See, I'm the voice, Baby, he the hero/Baby, he the hero" - Lil Durk
In these bars, Lil Durk calls himself “the voice”, after his sixth studio album The Voice.
On the title track to that album, Lil Durk reveals that he calls himself the voice because he’s the voice of the streets.
"Became the voice of the streets and my people ain’t believe in me" he says on the track.
"And I'm still with Ced still/We the ones, for real, for real" - Lil Baby
On Lil Baby's breakout song ‘Freestyle‘, he raps: ‘Me and Ced get the loads’. 4 years later, the rapper proves to be a loyal friend by still rocking with his friend Ced.
"Never get too big for me to listen, I'll take your advice"
Lil Baby reveals that no matter how much money he gets and how high his status is, he is never too big to take advice and hear someone out.
"I switch cars like b***hes switch they purses"
Lil Baby refers to him switching cars like how women switch their handbags.
What are the lyrics to Lil Baby. & Lil Durk's 'Voice of the Heroes'?
[Intro: Ariaa]
TouchofTrent be wildin' with it
[Verse 1: Lil Durk]
Missed out on my kids life for a year and I gotta accept it
Certain days n****s never came to my shows and I felt neglected
Growin' up, seein' my uncle dyin' in his bed, that shit made me reckless
Pourin' up and I ain't never sharin' my meds, and I ain't bein' extra
And I paid like two of my n****s bonds before I bought a necklace
I done seen my brother stack his bricks up and it look like Tetris
Havin' real shootout up on the e-way, you can't miss your exit
Told the b**ch she can't hide the smеll of my cologne, she gotta go change hеr panties
Take care of your family and them kids 'cause I'm too big on family
F**k them fast cars, before that shawty 'nem was gon' slide in Camrys
I'ma get my lawyer an extra dub because it come in handy
Felt like I'ma vomit off this Perc' 'cause I don't take no
[Chorus: Lil Durk]
Voice of the hero
I'm the voice of the hero
Voice of the hero
Voice of the hero
See, I'm the voice, Baby, he the hero
Baby, he the hero
I'm the voice, but Baby, he the hero
But Baby, he the hero
[Verse 2: Lil Baby]
I wasn't even tryna be no idol
I put n****s on, and all of the sudden they feel entitled
Put the barbers on 'em, you only get this kit when you got a title
I'm exhausted, I been workin' shift-to-shift, but I keep fightin'
Not my fault if I don't miss your likeness
And I'm still with Ced still
We the ones, for real, for real
I just got two hundred for a walk through, I'll still drill
High-speed chases in a Dodge Stratus, I can still peel 'em
I be tryna put on a smile for 'em but I don't really feel 'em
I just spent three-fifty on a Richard for the second time
I showed all my n****s in the trenches it's a better life
Never get too big for me to listen, I'll take your advice
I just told Durk, "We rich forever if we play it right"
Just keep on bein' the voice, I'll be the hero
And everything I got is a profit, started with zero
I can never turn my back on my apartment, that's where I come from
And I'm just gettin' started, relax, wait 'til I warm up
[Verse 3: Lil Durk & Lil Baby]
I done been to jail too many times, it feel like karma
Everywhere I sleep, I keep my stick, what I need an alarm for?
Police caught me in the cut, I had to walk out with my arms up
Ain't too big to pray last minute, I put my palms up
Yeah, flood my system with these Perkies
Took the b**ch to eat out at Thirteen, she was squirtin'
I just cashed out on my b**ch, Celine to match her Birkin
All this sh*t these b**ches textin' me, just do it in person
Yeah, I might pop a half an Adderall, I don't like Perkies
Put the phone on DND, I'm somewhere, ain't no service
I just slimed a n***a out today but it was worth it
I switch cars like b**ches switch they purses
I slow down on features, I do verses if they worth it now
This sh*t done got deep and, let's be honest, we can't work it out
Peeped that lately you been actin' funny, wonder what it's about
This sh*t really in me, hope you never doubt it, on gang
[Chorus: Lil Durk]
Voice of the hero
I'm the voice of the hero
Voice of the hero
Voice of the hero
See, I'm the voice, Baby, he the hero
Baby, he the hero
I'm the voice, but Baby, he the hero
But Baby, he the hero