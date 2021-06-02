Lil Baby & Lil Durk 'Voice of the Heroes' lyrics meaning explained

Lil Baby & Lil Durk 'Voice of the Heroes' lyrics meaning explained. Picture: Getty

What are the lyrics to Lil Baby & Lil Durk's song 'Voice of the Heroes'? What do they mean?

Lil Baby and Lil Durk have released the title track from their forthcoming joint album The Voice of the Heroes.

The duo's highly anticipated collaborative project is out Friday (Jun 4) via Quality Control, Wolfpack Global Music, Motown, and Alamo.

New flashy visuals have arrived for the track. The music video, directed by Daps, is set in Atlanta’s Oakland City neighborhood, which is Lil Baby’s hometown.

Aswell as the music video, fans have been posting the lyrics all over social media! So, we're going to delve into what they mean.

"Missed out on my kids life for a year and I gotta accept it/Certain days n****s never came to my shows and I felt neglected" - Lil Durk

Lil Durk is a father to six children; Angelo, Bella, Zayden, Du'mier Banks, Skyler and Willow. He fathered his first child at the tender age of 17. At some point, Durk was away from his kids for a year.

"See, I'm the voice, Baby, he the hero/Baby, he the hero" - Lil Durk

In these bars, Lil Durk calls himself “the voice”, after his sixth studio album The Voice.

On the title track to that album, Lil Durk reveals that he calls himself the voice because he’s the voice of the streets.

"Became the voice of the streets and my people ain’t believe in me" he says on the track.

"And I'm still with Ced still/We the ones, for real, for real" - Lil Baby

On Lil Baby's breakout song ‘Freestyle‘, he raps: ‘Me and Ced get the loads’. 4 years later, the rapper proves to be a loyal friend by still rocking with his friend Ced.

"Never get too big for me to listen, I'll take your advice"

Lil Baby reveals that no matter how much money he gets and how high his status is, he is never too big to take advice and hear someone out.

"I switch cars like b***hes switch they purses"

Lil Baby refers to him switching cars like how women switch their handbags.

Lil Baby & Lil Durk's joint album 'Voice of the Heroes' will be released on Friday (Jun 4). Picture: Quality Control Music / Wolfpack Global Music / Motown Records / Alamo Records.