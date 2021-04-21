Lil Wayne teases marriage to model Denise Bidot in cryptic tweet

Lil Wayne teases marriage to model Denise Bidot in cryptic tweet. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Fans are convinced the rapper is married to Denise Bidot following his cryptic Twitter post.

Lil Wayne fans are convinced the rapper is married to his girlfriend, Denise Bidot, after he shared a cryptic tweet.

The 38-year-old rapper sparked rumours that he had tied the knot with his on-off again girlfriend Denise Bidot after he wrote about ‘our forever’ on Twitter.

Lil Wayne sparked marriage rumours following his cryptic tweet. Picture: Twitter

The Lolipop rapper tweeted: ‘Happiest man alive! Today is the beginning of our forever. Forever?? Forever, ever?? FOREVER EVER!!!!! The Carters.’

Weezy's fans couldn’t but wonder if this meant the rapper – real name Dwayne Michael Carter Jr. – and the model had officially gotten married.

One fan wrote "Lil Wayne got married on 4/20? i know my GOAT" while another added "Lil wayne knew what he was doing when he got married on a 420. The Carters".

Another Twitter user wrote "Sooo, lil Wayne got married yesterday" while another chimed in, writing: "Is Lil wayne really married???".

The cryptic tweet comes after it was rumoured that Bidot left Lil Wayne after six months of dating over the US presidential election last year.

Their dramatic break-up hit headlines after it was reported that the split was sparked by Lil Wayne’s meeting with President Donald Trump.

In a picture taken at the White House, the rapper smiled as he posed next to the then-commander-in-chief, seemingly confirming his endorsement of the Republican.

It sparked backlash from the rapper’s fans and Denise reportedly dumped him over it.

However, it seems like the pair have rekindled their romance and decided to get married. See fan reactions to Lil Wayne's tweet below.

I know lil Wayne ain’t done got married?!?? pic.twitter.com/BxXEqhQ57j — NIKKI ᴺᴹ 🍒 (@Onika_swanson) April 20, 2021

Lil Wayne got married nobody talk to me — Lex (@lexipedevillan0) April 21, 2021

Lil Wayne got married? So much happening today. — Zacks. 🩺 (@Zack_son) April 20, 2021