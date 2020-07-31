Lil Wayne and girlfriend Denise Bidot: the couple's cutest photos

Lil Wayne and Denise Bidot photo gallery
Lil Wayne and Denise Bidot photo gallery. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Rapper Lil Wayne and his model girlfriend, Denise Bidot, share the sweetest photos with each other. Take a look.

Lil Wayne and his girlfriend Denise Bidot have shown out on Instagram countless times, with their sweet couple selfies.

Lil Wayne’s new girlfriend claps back at shady comment about his ex 'wife'

Back in June, Wayne confirmed his new relationship with plus-sized model Bidot, 34, on Instagram.

The model became the only person the New Orleans rapper followed on the social media app, signifying her importance.

The model, who is of Puerto Rican and Kuwaiti decent, has modelled for fashion brands including Levi's, Savage X Fenty and many more.

Back 2014, Bidot became the first plus-size model to walk the runway at New York Fashion Week for two straight size brands.

The "Lollipop" rapper was pictured next to the runway model last year in Miami. Prior to their relationship, Bidot promoted Wayne's Young Money collection with American Eagle.

According to Rap-Up, Wayne made reference to his relationship on Young Money Radio with Nicki Minaj.

While discussing marriage and relationships, Wayne revealed he was with someone, which happened to be Bidot.

Since then, the pair have shared multiple photos together, showing just how in love they are with each other.

Take a look at the couple's sweet photos below.

Denise Bidot shares photo with Lil Wayne on Instagram
Denise Bidot shares photo with Lil Wayne on Instagram. Picture: Instagram
Denise Bidot shares photo of herself laughing as Lil Wayne whispers in her ear
Denise Bidot shares photo of herself laughing as Lil Wayne whispers in her ear. Picture: Instagram
Model Denise Bidot posts photo of her kissing Lil Wayne on his cheek
Model Denise Bidot posts photo of her kissing Lil Wayne on his cheek. Picture: Instagram
Lil Wayne and Denise Bidot share a kiss on camera
Lil Wayne and Denise Bidot share a kiss on camera. Picture: Instagram
The couple share a photo smiling into the camera lens, looking happy as ever
The couple share a photo smiling into the camera lens, looking happy as ever. Picture: Instagram

This article will be updated with photos the pair.

