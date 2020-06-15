Lil Wayne reportedly dating plus-sized model Denise Bidot

Lil Wayne reportedly dating plus-sized model Denise Bidot. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Rapper Lil Wayne has been rumoured to be dating Savage X Fenty model Denise Bidot.

However, it seems as though he has moved on. The "Lollipop" rappers fans made the connection between the alleged couple after noticing that Bidot is the only person he follows on Instagram.

The 34-year-old plus-sized model, who is of Puerto Rican and Kuwaiti decent, has modelled for fashion brands Savage x Fenty, Lane Bryant, and Levi’s.

The "A Milli" rapper was pictured next to the runway model last year in Miami. Bidot promoted Wayne's Young Money collection with American Eagle.

Fans point out that Lil Wayne is only following Denise Bidot. Picture: Instagram

According to Rap-Up, Wayne made reference to his new relationship on Young Money Radio during an interview with Nicki Minaj on Friday’s episode.

While discussing marriage and relationships, Nicki told Wayne that she had finally taken his advice.

“Remember when you was telling me that I be having an attitude all the time because I needed good d*ck?” Nicki asked.

She continued “You was right though!”

Weezy chuckled while adding, “I just hope my girl heard that, that’s all.”

Bidot has a huge following on Instagram, with a whopping 640,000 and growing fan base.

Back 2014, Bidot became the first plus-size model to walk the runway for two straight size brands during New York Fashion Week.

Denise Bidot has modelled for Savage x Fenty, Levi's and many other luxury designer brands. Picture: Getty

This news came as a shock to many, as Wayne ended his relationship with fiancée La’Tecia Thomas just last month.

The former couple, connected on social media, built a bond and got engaged last fall. Wayne confirmed his relationship with La'Tecia on his most recent album Funeral.

