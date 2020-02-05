Lil Wayne and his "wifey" La'Tecia Thomas get matching tattoos amid marriage rumours

Lil Wayne and his rumoured fianceé La'Tecia Thomas have got matching dynamite tattoos. Picture: Getty/Instagram

The 'Funeral' rapper and his rumoured fianceé have cemented their relationship in ink.

Lil Wayne revealed on his new album 'Funeral' that he's making his relationship with Australian model La'Tecia Thomas official.

After calling Thomas, 29, his "wifey" on his new project, Wayne, 37 appears to have got a matching tattoo with his alleged fianceé.

La'Tecia has got a stick of dynamite tattooed on her finger, while Wayne has 'TNT' inked on his face.

Romance rumours started last year after Wayne, 37, and La'Tecia, 29, were spotted out in public together.

The couple later sparked marriage speculation after Thomas was seen wearing a huge rock on her finger, as well as a gold 'Carter' chain necklace.

"Ooh, I got a plus sized model/ But she my lil’ mama/ I make her bust it open for me like a piñata/ And as the world turned, she was my spin doctor," Wayne spits on 'Stop Playin With Me'.

On another track called 'Not Me', he adds, "You know wifey from Australia, she said, ‘Cheers, mate’/ Then we toast and see how you n****s tears taste."

Elsewhere on 'Funeral', Wayne paid tribute to the late Kobe Bryant, who was killed in a fatal helicopter crash on 26 Jan, on his song 'Bing James' featuring Jay Rock.

The track features a 24-second-long silence at the end of the eighth track on the record in honour of the NBA legend. The numbers 8 and 24 were famously Bryant's jersey numbers when he played for the LA Lakers.