Lil Wayne ‘confirms’ he’s married to Australian model La’Tecia Thomas on ‘Funeral’ album

Lil Wayne confirms he's married to La'Tecia Thomas on a new track. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Rapper Lil Wayne has rapped about his marriage to La'tecia Thomas on two new tracks from his 'Funeral' album.

Lil Wayne's new album Funeral arrived last week, with the rapper dropping gems about his love life.

Late last year, reports emerged, alleging Lil Weezy got engaged to Australian plus-sized model La'Tecia Thomas.

Rumours began when La'Tecia and Wayne were spotted out in public together. She then was seen wearing a "Carter" chain, with a large rock on her finger also.

However, the 37-year-old rapper has seemingly confirmed the rumours and revealed his marriage to Thomas on new tracks from his Funeral album.

While neither Weezy or Thomas has publicly spoken on their relationship, Wayne addresses their engagement on "Stop Playin' With Me".

Weezy raps, "Ooh, I got a plus sized model/ But she my lil’ mama/ I make her bust it open for me like a piñata/ And as the world turned, she was my spin doctor."

On another track called "Not Me" Wayne makes it even more obvious, rapping, "You know wifey from Australia, she said, ‘Cheers, mate’/ Then we toast and see how you n****s tears taste.”

