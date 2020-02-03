Lil Wayne pays tribute to Kobe Bryant with 24 seconds of silence on new album 'Funeral'

Lil Wayne payed tribute to the late Kobe Bryant on his new album 'Funeral'. Picture: Getty

The 37-year-old rapper explained the last minute change to his album's song 'Bing James'.

Lil Wayne has opened up about his tribute to the late Kobe Bryant, who was killed in a fatal helicopter crash on 26 Jan, on his song 'Bing James' featuring Jay Rock.

The 37-year-old rapper dropped his hotly-anticipated new album 'Funeral' last Friday, which featured a 24-second-long silence at the end of the eighth track on the record in honour of the NBA legend.

The numbers 8 and 24 were famously Bryant's jersey numbers when he played for the LA Lakers.

Lil Wayne paid tribute to the late Kobe Bryant on his new son 'Bing James'. Picture: Getty

During a recent interview, Wayne explained that he wanted to honour Bryant as soon as he learned of his passing, which was just days before the album's release date.

"That right there, I have to thank my big brother Mack," he said of connecting with Young Money President, Mack Maine, to make the last minute decision.

"You know that was an idea he called me with right then and there. A day later, he called me with this idea he thought of and of course I confirmed it, I agreed with it."

Wayne - a huge Lakers fan - left a 24 seconds of silence in honour of the late NBA superstar. Picture: Getty

Wayne - who is a huge Lakers fan - joins the long list of celebrities paying tribute to Kobe, who died alongside his daughter Gianna, 13, and seven others in the tragic Calabasas crash.

The Game and Big Sean have announced that they've recorded a track to remember him, while Chris Brown, Drake and Snoop Dogg posted tributes after the news broke.

'Undecided' singer Brown even painted a huge purple and yellow mural of Kobe in his honour.