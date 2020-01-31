The Game & Big Sean tease upcoming Kobe Bryant tribute song

Just days after Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash, rappers The Game and Big Sean have recorded a track to remember him.

The loss of basketball legend Kobe Bryant in a tragic helicopter accident hit the world hard. A number of music stars including Chris Brown, Drake and Snoop Dogg posted tributes to Kobe and now Big Sean and The Game have teamed up to make a tribute song.

Also featuring producer Hit-Boy, the currently untitled and unreleased track was teased by podcast host Justin Credible on Instagram recently and the lyrics are really touching.

Los Angeles Lakers v Washington Wizards. Picture: Getty

Expressing his sadness for Kobe's wife Vanessa, who also lost her daughter Gianna in the crash, The Game raps, "We lost a legend but Vanessa lost a husband and a daughter".

The rapper goes on to say, "I was courtside when you scored sixty / now you in heaven with my n***a from the 60s / Black Mamba, neighbourhood Nipsey, that's the type of love you throw when it come back like a frisbee / Kobe with the fro, Kobe with the lineup / torn Achilles, limpin' to the free-throw lineup."

The Game continues, "Cherish the moment I seen you go at Bron, but my favourite moment seeing you jumping in Shaq's arms / Ain't nuthin' realer than that, turn to a blank page Kobe could fill it with stats."

There's no current release date for the song, but given the outpouring of love towards Kobe's family and the rest of the families who lost loved ones in the tragic helicopter crash, it will undoubtedly be embraced by the Hip Hop community.

Following the news of Kobe's death, Big Sean took to Instagram and wrote, 'I’m sick! I can’t imagine the pain your family is feeling loosing your amazing daughter Giana and you. Feels like we all just lost a part of our family. We just spent New Years with you and yours, and I hope I’m still sleeping and will wake up from this nightmare.'

He went on to say, 'Thank you for changing the game and dedicating so much of your life! Mamba Mentality 4 Life! You’re Mike’s Idol who’s my best friend and one of the most creative genious’s I know n seeing you play court side your final season n you dappin us up mid game will be a staple and memory in our friendship forever. RIP! I’m sick'.

