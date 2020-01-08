Lil Wayne "engaged" to Australian plus-sized model La'Tecia Thomas

Lil Wayne is reportedly engaged to model La'Tecia Thomas. Picture: Getty/Instagram

The couple met in the Summer and have been inseparable ever since.

For the past few months, Lil Wayne has been spotted alongside a lovely lady. With his previous very public relationships with Lauren London, Christina Millian, Nivea and Toya Wright, Wayne has kept his new lady under wraps.

However, she is no longer a secret, after reports claim the "Lollipop" rapper is now engaged to Australian model La'Tecia Thomas.

According to LilWaybneHQ, Lil Wayne has been linked to plus-size model La’Tecia Thomas for a while. The pair allegedly have been together on several occasions. The couple allegedly spent New Year's Eve together with Wayne's children.

Wayne fansite refers to Thomas as Lil Wayne's Fiancée and claim the pair have been together for a while, outside of popular public knowledge.

LilWayneHQ is a platform where many fans check up Weezy content to see what he's up to. Wayne is not active on social media much, so his fans use this website to keep up with the rapper.

An engagement between Lil Wayne and La’Tecia Thomas has not been confirmed, however fans are convinced they may be planning their wedding.

Thomas describes herself as a body-positive model, who currently works in Wilhemina while up keeping her over a million followers on social media. Lil Wayne reportedly met Thomas last year during the summer time.