Lil Wayne new album 2020: tracklist, release date, songs, features & more
29 January 2020, 13:24 | Updated: 29 January 2020, 15:19
Lil Weezy is back ! The rapper is dropping his new album sooner than you think. Find out about his new album here.
Lil Wayne’s highly anticipated album is almost here. It will be the first project to drop since his 2018 "Tha Carter V".
Lil Wayne "engaged" to Australian plus-sized model La'Tecia Thomas
The New Orleans bred rapper has teased the album on social media for a while, but the new album is almost here.
-
What is Lil Wayne's new album called?
Funeral has been in the works for some time now. However, Lil Wayne announced he will definitely be releasing his 13th studio album.
Although Weezy did not reveal any other details about the album, he did post a very short snippet of music in a teaser on Instagram.
The clip features a dramatic flourish of strings cut with a sharp guitar line before Lil Wayne starts to say, “Welcome to the funeral, closed casket as usual.”
-
How do we know Lil Wayne is releasing a new album ?
In November 2016, Lil Waynedi first teased the album, however did not mention it again until 2019.
In 2019, Wayne posted a coffin emoji on his Instagram Story and fans suspected it had something to do with a new album.
The rapper then revealed the album would be released as a follow-up to 2018’s Tha Carter V, in late 2019.
However, the "Lollipop" rapper has not given much details on his new album Funeral. In the past few years, Wayne answered a lot of questions regarding new music or done many interviews.
-
When Lil Wayne's new album set to be released ?
Last week, Wayne took to social media to announce that his thirteenth studio album would arrive on all streaming platforms at the end of January.
Funeral, next Friday January 31st via Young Money Records/Republic Records.
-
What is the tracklist to Lil Wayne's new album ?
In early January, a photo of Lil Wayne's alleged album tracklist leaked online.
Weezy himself reposted the leak and put a countdown for when the album is dropping.
If this proves to be correct, then we are looking at a 12 track album from the Cash Money legend.
-
Who are the features on Lil Wayne's new album ?
According to the alleged album leak, which Lil Wayne reposted on his Instagram story is true, the features on the album is interesting.
The likes of pop singer Halsey, Corey Gunz, Gudda Gudda, Big Sean, Trippie Redd, Nicki Minaj, DaBaby, Lil Baby and JAY-Z are allegedly set to be on the album.