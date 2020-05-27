Vybz Kartel gives shout out to his "favourite rapper alive"

Vybz Kartel reveals his favourite rapper alive. Picture: Getty

Dancehall artists Vybz Kartel has revealed his favourite rapper alive in a recent post.

Vybz Kartel, real name Adidja Azim Palmer, has revealed his favourite rapper alive in a new post on social media. The Jamaican music legend has shocked his fans after giving a shout out to his unexpected favourite rapper.

The 44-year-old Dancehall artist – who has been locked up since 2014– has still kept his spirit and artistry alive from behind bars.

Releasing non-stop music and giving his thoughts and opinions on current affairs, he has kept up to the times.

Earlier this month, Lil Wayne and Eminem had a conversation on Beats 1 Radio about Young Money Radio, which is Lil Wayne's new venture.

Vybz Kartel was sentenced to to life imprisonment for the murder back in 2014. Picture: Getty

During the conversation, both Em and Lil Wayne revealed that they have to Google their own lyrics in order to avoid repeating their old bars.

Both Wayne and Em, much like Vybz Karterl have been crowned for their legendary status and work ethic.

Taking to Instagram, Vybz shouted out his favourite rapper Lil Wayne.

Vybz captioned the photo he uploaded, writing: "@eminem i AM google! Jamaica weh you say??? #monster vs #alien (bigup my favorite rapper alive btw @liltunechi )," he captioned the post.

Wayne has yet to respond to the honoured compliment. Many fans suggested an exclusive interview on Wayne's Young Money Radio with Vybz behind bars,

Even though it seems far fetched, it would definitely be magical hearing two GOATs catching up on air. See Vybz Kartel's post above.