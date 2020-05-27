Vybz Kartel gives shout out to his "favourite rapper alive"

27 May 2020, 18:02

Vybz Kartel reveals his favourite rapper alive
Vybz Kartel reveals his favourite rapper alive. Picture: Getty

Dancehall artists Vybz Kartel has revealed his favourite rapper alive in a recent post.

Vybz Kartel, real name Adidja Azim Palmer, has revealed his favourite rapper alive in a new post on social media. The Jamaican music legend has shocked his fans after giving a shout out to his unexpected favourite rapper.

Vybz Kartel to become a grandfather as his son, 16, is expecting a baby boy

The 44-year-old Dancehall artist – who has been locked up since 2014– has still kept his spirit and artistry alive from behind bars.

Releasing non-stop music and giving his thoughts and opinions on current affairs, he has kept up to the times.

Earlier this month, Lil Wayne and Eminem had a conversation on Beats 1 Radio about Young Money Radio, which is Lil Wayne's new venture.

Vybz Kartel was sentenced to to life imprisonment for the murder back in 2014
Vybz Kartel was sentenced to to life imprisonment for the murder back in 2014. Picture: Getty

During the conversation, both Em and Lil Wayne revealed that they have to Google their own lyrics in order to avoid repeating their old bars.

Both Wayne and Em, much like Vybz Karterl have been crowned for their legendary status and work ethic.

View this post on Instagram

@eminem i AM google! Jamaica weh you say??? #monster vs #alien (bigup my favorite rapper alive btw @liltunechi ) @onedonrecords @t100records @therealshortbossmuzik #VKM @jb.ent_worldwide @lisamercedez @iamjuceefroot @lisa_hyper @iamcardib @nickiminaj @popcaanmusic @oldmanebro @ebrointheam @rosenbergradio @laurastylez @cthagod @djenvy @angelayee @robboranxradio @timwestwoodtv @notnicerecords @jaycrazie_rec @pinkii_pinkx @iriefm_ja @officialzip103fm @suncity104_9fm @theshadeborough @uk.gossiptv @fame95fm1 @hitz92fm @djwizzzle876 @zjchrome @johnnycyaankool @wickedfoot @therealdjruxie_cdfantasy @brandomusicreviewshow @hottarice10 #10 @lexii.update @yeti_boss_tv @amari_deraisx @blessyd_gazadiva @jamaicanpineappletv @dcs_tv @freeworlboss_triciagaza @freetheworldboss @crushroadmusic @djquincyuk @pharaohimmortal__

A post shared by KING OF THE DANCEHALL #PHARAOH (@vybzkartel) on

Taking to Instagram, Vybz shouted out his favourite rapper Lil Wayne.

Vybz captioned the photo he uploaded, writing: "@eminem i AM google! Jamaica weh you say??? #monster vs #alien (bigup my favorite rapper alive btw @liltunechi )," he captioned the post.

Wayne has yet to respond to the honoured compliment. Many fans suggested an exclusive interview on Wayne's Young Money Radio with Vybz behind bars,

Even though it seems far fetched, it would definitely be magical hearing two GOATs catching up on air. See Vybz Kartel's post above.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Vybz Kartel News!

More Artists

See more More Artists

Beyoncé

Beyoncé

Drake

Drake

Rihanna

Rihanna

Stormzy

Stormzy

Trending

Chris Brown shares birthday tribute post to his 'queen' Royalty

Chris Brown posts sweet message to daughter Royalty, 6, on her birthday

Chris Brown

Kylie Jenner has reportedly responded to Drake's 'side-piece' lyric about her.

Kylie Jenner responds to Drake calling her a 'side-piece' in leaked song

Drake

Jimmy Fallon responds to "blackface" controversy

Jimmy Fallon responds as resurfaced "blackface" skit sparks outrage
Wireless Festival 2020 has officially been cancelled

Wireless 2020 cancelled: festival postponed due to coronavirus outbreak
20 female rappers to watch in 2020

21 female rappers taking over Hip Hop in 2020