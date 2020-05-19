Vybz Kartel to become a grandfather as his son, 16, is expecting a baby boy

Vybz Kartel to become a grandfather as son announces baby news. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Jamaican dancehall star Vybz Kartel is set to become a grandfather as his son Likkle Addi announces baby news.

Vybz Kartel remains locked up in a Jamaican prison after his recent appeal against his 2014 life imprisonment charges after being found guilty of murder, but he's had some news to celebrate as his son has revealed that his girlfriend is pregnant.

The dancehall icon's son Akheel Raheim Palmer aka Likkle Addi appeared in a picture posted on Vybz Kartel's Instagram account alongside his girlfriend as they celebrated the pregnancy news.

Vybz Kartel's son announces pregnancy news. Picture: Instagram

Some people on social media had reacted negatively to the baby news, with one person writing, “Just another statistic…” whilst another wrote, “If it was a little poor yute from the ghetto n a ghetto girl u would hear how them parents careless but true a kartel son it’s ok,” and Kartel responded to the haters.

Taking to Instagram following the pregnancy reveal, Vybz Kartel said, “One ting me can bet my life pon me never wish bad pon a next man child! Mi see picture a go round but If you never get lock up SHUT DI F*** UP! bless up mi G dem. @likkleaddi.utg x @likklevybz.utg happy Sunday”.

He went on to say, “Congrats to me son & daughter and extended family #newgeneration #gazanation #whovex #gazarmy #1don.”

Vybz Kartel's son Likkle Addi also appeared in several photos shared from what appeared to be a baby shower, with his mother Shorty also appearing in one pic.

The decorations at the alleged show suggested that the baby is set to be a boy, with the words 'oh boy' written on blue banners decorating the room, whilst the baby's mother also wore a blue sash.

The Jamaican dancehall legend is currently in prison serving a life sentence for the murder of Clive "Lizard" Williams, but he remains active on social media and has continued to release music from behind bars.

Likkle Addi's son is set to be Vybz Kartel's first grandchild, making him a grandfather for the first time.

