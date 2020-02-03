The best Dancehall songs of 2020 so far
3 February 2020, 16:23 | Updated: 3 February 2020, 16:31
Get in the vibes with the top Dancehall chunes of 2020 so far !
Brace back and get ready to go on our Dancehall journey ! We're bringing you the biggest chunes to come out of the Caribbean in 2020 so far.
From legends in the game like Vybz Kartel, Popcaan and Kranium to exciting new talent such as Daddy1, Shenseea and Jada Kingdom – We've got you covered !
Check out the best Bashment tracks below.
-
Masicka, Dexta Daps - Leader
-
Moyann, Teejay - Bruck Pocket Man
-
Squash - Scotch & Soda
-
Shenseea- Limited Edition
-
Jada Kingdom - Heavy
-
Daddy 1- Trending King
-
Aidonia - Me Nuh Care
-
Quada, D'Judge - People
-
Popcaan - Numbers Don't Lie
-
Kranium - In Charge
-
Mavado - Top Shotta Is Back
-
Vybz Kartel - World Government
-
Govana - Impossible
-
Alkaline x Black Shadow - Gladdest Night
-
Teejay - High Grade
-
Shenseea - Potential Man