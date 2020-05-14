Lil Wayne and plus-sized model 'wife' La’Tecia reportedly call off engagement

Lil Wayne and La’Tecia “call off their engagement” months after rapper calls her ‘wife’. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Rapper Lil Wayne and his 'wife' La'Tecia have reportedly called off their engagement. Many fans suspect the pair are no longer together.

Lil Wayne confirmed his relationship with Australian model La'Tecia Thomas at the beginning of the year on his new album Funeral.

However, things seem as though they have taken a turn. According to AceShowbiz, the couple have called off their engagement.

In his song 'Stop Playin' With Me', Wayne raps "You know wifey from Australia, she said, ‘Cheers, mate’/ Then we toast and see how you n****s tears taste".

Unfortunately, it looks like they may have called off their engagement after La'Tecia is spotted no longer wearing her engagement ring. La'Tecia also is pictured without the "Carter" necklace previously gifted by her rapper fiance.

Furthermore, the pair both unfollowed each other off of social media.

As recently as April, the model was seen flaunting her giant diamond ring on her finger, also showing off her matching tattoo with the rapper.

She also wore the "Carter" necklace that was gifted to her by Wayne. However. neither of those pieces can be seen in her recent photos uploaded to Instagram.

Fans have noticed and suspect that the pair may no longer be together.

For a long time, Thomas was the only person that Lil Wayne followed on Instagram. However, it has come to attention that he now follows nobody.

On Thomas' photo on Instagram, which shows her and Wayne happily together, many fans have expressed they are upset by the unfortunate news. See fans comments below.

Fans are worried about the pair no longer being together. Picture: Instagram

Hopefully the pair get back on track and presume with their wedding plans. If not, we wish the best for them.

