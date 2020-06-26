Lil Wayne’s new girlfriend claps back at shady comment about his ex 'wife'

26 June 2020, 12:55

Lil Wayne's girlfriend claps back at trolls comments about his ex 'wife'
Lil Wayne's girlfriend claps back at trolls comments about his ex 'wife'. Picture: Getty

Model Denise Bidot has responded after a troll made a comment about Lil Wayne's ex-fiancée La'Tecia Thomas.

Lil Wayne's new girlfriend Denise Bidot is not letting anyone discredit her and the rapper's relationship.

The 34-year-old plus-sized model and the 37-year-old rapper made their relationship official on Instagram. Ever since letting it be known to the public, the pair have fearlessly shared sweet photos of each other on their feed.

Although the pair seem happy together, some fans aren't supportive of their relationship.

Many fans have taken to their Instagram comments, claiming they got together too soon after Wayne called off his engagement to ex-fiancée La'Tecia Thomas.

VIBES ✨

A person on Instagram even went to the extent of accusing Denise of "playing" the fellow plus-sized model by cuffing Wayne as though it were some form of betrayal.

On Wednesday (June 24th), Denise shared some photos of herself rocking some denim shorts on Instagram, captioned "VIBES."

While many of her followers complimented the model on her looks, a few trolls used the photo as an opportunity to bring up her new man's ex.

One person wrote "Denise how u gonna play another plus size sister like that?" underneath her comments.

Denise Bidot claps back at troll bringing up Wayne's ex
Denise Bidot claps back at troll bringing up Wayne's ex. Picture: Instagram

The troll continued "Is lil Wayne really worth it? Insane." Denise responded swiftly with a clapback.

"Don’t know her," Bidot wrote back. "Do you go into your relationship worried about someone’s ex? Sorry girl no need to try and shame me, I’m happy."

Wayne called off his engagement to Australian plus-sized model La'Tecia back in May. A month later, Wayne was rumoured to be dating Denise. The pair shortly confirmed their romance after the rumours began.

